Kings Of Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain Slam Attack Affirm Solidarity With Qatar In Phone Calls With Amir
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call on Monday from King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.
During the call, King Mohammed VI affirmed his country's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, deemed a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, as well as international law and the UN Charter.
His Majesty also stressed his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on His Highness the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude to His Majesty for his sincere fraternal sentiments and his valued solidarity with Qatar and its people. (QNA)
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call Monday from King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
During the call, His Majesty affirmed his country's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, as well as international law and the UN Charter.
His Majesty also stressed his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on His Highness the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude to His Majesty for his sincere fraternal sentiments and his valued solidarity with Qatar and its people.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call Monday from HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.
During the call, His Majesty affirmed his country's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the UN Charter.
His Majesty also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on His Highness the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude to His Majesty for his sincere fraternal sentiments and his valued solidarity with Qatar and its people.
