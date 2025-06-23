Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical And Non-Clinical Studies, Key Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insights"DelveInsight's,"Chronic Kidney Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 85+ Chronic Kidney Disease treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview:

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a condition that worsens over time, marked by the gradual decline in kidney function. The kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, excess fluids, and electrolytes from the blood, which are then eliminated through urine. If CKD advances, it can result in kidney failure, necessitating treatments like dialysis or a kidney transplant to sustain life. CKD is classified into five stages, with Stage 1 being the least severe and Stage 5 indicating end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

In the early stages, CKD often shows no symptoms, so many individuals may be unaware they have the disease until it progresses further. As it advances, symptoms can include tiredness, swelling in the legs and ankles, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, persistent itching, and changes in urine output. In more advanced stages, symptoms like high blood pressure, anemia, bone weakness, and nerve damage can occur. Uremia, a condition where waste products accumulate in the bloodstream, can arise in advanced CKD and lead to complications such as confusion, trouble concentrating, and seizures.

Several underlying conditions can cause CKD, with diabetes and hypertension being the primary culprits. Other causes include glomerulonephritis (inflammation in the kidney's filtering units), polycystic kidney disease (a genetic condition where cysts grow in the kidneys), prolonged urinary tract obstructions, repeated kidney infections, and autoimmune diseases like lupus. The progression of CKD is driven by a range of factors, including glomerular hyperfiltration, inflammation, fibrosis, and cellular damage, all of which contribute to the ongoing loss of kidney function.

"Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight 2024" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease treatment.

In March 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim released promising results from a 14-week Phase II trial of BI-690517, a new selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI). The data demonstrated a notable reduction in albuminuria, a sign of kidney damage, by up to 39.5% when BI-690517 was combined with empagliflozin, a sodium glucose cotransporter (SGLT2) inhibitor, compared to a placebo. This trial marks the first clinical study to evaluate this novel treatment class alongside the standard care, including empagliflozin, in individuals with Chronic Kidney Disease. The results were presented as a significant clinical trial at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023.

Key Chronic Kidney Disease companies such as Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma, XORTX Therapeutics, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, SCOHIA PHARMA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Disc Medicine, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Healx, Benevolent, and others are evaluating new drugs for Chronic Kidney Disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Ziltivekimab, Rilparencel, US-APR2020, XRx-008, CLBS201, UNI-494, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Kidney Disease treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Kidney Disease market.

Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs



Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

Rilparencel: Prokidney

US-APR2020: Kibow Pharma

XRx-008: XORTX Therapeutics

CLBS201: Lisata Therapeutics UNI-494: Unicycive Therapeutics

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies

There are over 80 major companies working on developing therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease. Among these, Novo Nordisk is one of the companies with drug candidates for CKD that are in the most advanced stage, specifically Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Chronic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Product Type

. Chronic Kidney Disease By Stage

. Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

. Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment Patterns

4. Chronic Kidney Disease - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Chronic Kidney Disease Discontinued Products

13. Chronic Kidney Disease Product Profiles

14. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies

15. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

18. Chronic Kidney Disease Future Perspectives

19. Chronic Kidney Disease Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology