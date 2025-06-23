Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical And Non-Clinical Studies, Key Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma
Chronic Kidney Disease Overview:
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a condition that worsens over time, marked by the gradual decline in kidney function. The kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste, excess fluids, and electrolytes from the blood, which are then eliminated through urine. If CKD advances, it can result in kidney failure, necessitating treatments like dialysis or a kidney transplant to sustain life. CKD is classified into five stages, with Stage 1 being the least severe and Stage 5 indicating end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
In the early stages, CKD often shows no symptoms, so many individuals may be unaware they have the disease until it progresses further. As it advances, symptoms can include tiredness, swelling in the legs and ankles, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, persistent itching, and changes in urine output. In more advanced stages, symptoms like high blood pressure, anemia, bone weakness, and nerve damage can occur. Uremia, a condition where waste products accumulate in the bloodstream, can arise in advanced CKD and lead to complications such as confusion, trouble concentrating, and seizures.
Several underlying conditions can cause CKD, with diabetes and hypertension being the primary culprits. Other causes include glomerulonephritis (inflammation in the kidney's filtering units), polycystic kidney disease (a genetic condition where cysts grow in the kidneys), prolonged urinary tract obstructions, repeated kidney infections, and autoimmune diseases like lupus. The progression of CKD is driven by a range of factors, including glomerular hyperfiltration, inflammation, fibrosis, and cellular damage, all of which contribute to the ongoing loss of kidney function.
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report
In March 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim released promising results from a 14-week Phase II trial of BI-690517, a new selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI). The data demonstrated a notable reduction in albuminuria, a sign of kidney damage, by up to 39.5% when BI-690517 was combined with empagliflozin, a sodium glucose cotransporter (SGLT2) inhibitor, compared to a placebo. This trial marks the first clinical study to evaluate this novel treatment class alongside the standard care, including empagliflozin, in individuals with Chronic Kidney Disease. The results were presented as a significant clinical trial at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023.
Key Chronic Kidney Disease companies such as Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma, XORTX Therapeutics, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, SCOHIA PHARMA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Disc Medicine, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Healx, Benevolent, and others are evaluating new drugs for Chronic Kidney Disease to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Ziltivekimab, Rilparencel, US-APR2020, XRx-008, CLBS201, UNI-494, and others.
Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs
Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk
Rilparencel: Prokidney
US-APR2020: Kibow Pharma
XRx-008: XORTX Therapeutics
CLBS201: Lisata Therapeutics
UNI-494: Unicycive Therapeutics
Chronic Kidney Disease Companies
There are over 80 major companies working on developing therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease. Among these, Novo Nordisk is one of the companies with drug candidates for CKD that are in the most advanced stage, specifically Phase III.
Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment Patterns
4. Chronic Kidney Disease - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Chronic Kidney Disease Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Chronic Kidney Disease Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Chronic Kidney Disease Discontinued Products
13. Chronic Kidney Disease Product Profiles
14. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies
15. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs
18. Chronic Kidney Disease Future Perspectives
19. Chronic Kidney Disease Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
