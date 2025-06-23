403
Tesla Starts Robotaxi Service In Texas With Cautious First Steps
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tesla has started a new robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The company launched this service quietly on June 22, 2025, inviting only a small group of people to try it out.
These first users included Tesla investors and social media influencers. Tesla used ten Model Y cars for this test, each fitted with its latest self-driving technology.
The robotaxis drove themselves, but a Tesla employee sat in the front passenger seat to watch over the ride and step in if needed. There was no one in the driver's seat.
The cars worked inside a set area of Austin and ran from 6 a.m. to midnight. If the weather was bad, Tesla paused the service. Each ride cost $4.20. Users booked rides through a special Tesla app, which at first only worked on iPhones.
Sometimes, passengers had to walk a short distance to meet the car at a fixed pick-up spot. Tesla chose a quiet launch to avoid problems that have affected other companies.
In the past, companies like GM's Cruise and Uber stopped their self-driving taxi programs after accidents. Tesla worked with Austin's fire and police departments to train first responders and prepare for any issues.
About 300 operators, many working remotely, helped watch over the new service. Some people in Austin protested the robotaxi launch. They worried about safety and what the service could mean for local jobs.
Tesla's Cautious Robotaxi Rollout Prioritizes Safety and Trust
Tesla's decision to keep a safety monitor in each car and start small shows the company wants to avoid mistakes and build trust. In addition, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said the company hopes to expand the robotaxi service quickly.
The goal is to have up to 100,000 robotaxis running by the end of the year and to let regular Tesla owners add their cars to the network. Before that happens, Tesla will need to prove the service is safe and reliable and get approval from regulators.
If Tesla succeeds, the robotaxi service could change how people get around cities and offer a new way for car owners to make money. For now, the company is taking careful steps, learning from past mistakes in the industry, and focusing on safety and public trust.
