Ground Breaks On 'Huddle: Cool Eats. Smart Homes. One Place.'

Huddle Townhomes Eustis Florida CynerGreen Development

Invitation for Huddle Groundbreaking

CynerGreen presents Huddle Cool Eats Smart Homes One Place

CynerGreen breaks ground on Huddle, a boutique smart home + dining district redefining lifestyle living in Eustis, FL.

- Danelle Hoffer, Co-Founder of CynerGreen Development and Design, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new kind of neighborhood is coming to life in Central Florida. CynerGreen Development is officially breaking ground on Huddle-a boutique community of 48 design-forward smart homes anchored by a curated restaurant and lifestyle district. Located at 19040 SR 44 in Eustis , the groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM, featuring city leaders, development partners, and a celebration that's equal parts meaningful and cheeky.Huddle is a fresh rethink of suburban living-where townhome life is huddling for cool eats, playing in pickleball matches, over craft lattes, beside optional backyard plunge pools or cooling off in a splash pad with green space for families to enjoy.These 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhomes span 2,200 square feet and include oversized kitchens (CynerGreen is known for these), walk-in pantries, private courtyards, two-car garages, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and fenced-in outdoor living spaces. Homebuyers will appreciate thoughtful design touches like energy-smart systems, generous storage, and finishes that feel more boutique hotel than builder-grade.At the center of it all is the Huddle: Micromarket District, a modern“main street” of intentionally small-footprint eateries and lifestyle stops, handpicked to elevate the vibe. The district will include:.Boutique restaurant concepts with al fresco dining.Outdoor stage for weekend music and seasonal events.Golf cart parking and wide shaded sidewalks.Community-wide app for ordering takeout and RSVPing to eventsJust steps from each home, residents will also enjoy fun amenities, featuring two professional pickleball courts, walking trail, shaded pavilion and a Splash Pad-a community hangout spot designed for neighborly connections and Friday night huddles.“We didn't just design townhomes-we designed a lifestyle. Huddle is a place where Friday nights spill onto back porches, neighbors meet over craft coffee, and every detail-inside and out-was built to make life feel more connected, more inspired, and a lot more fun.” Said Danelle Hoffer, Co-Founder of CynerGreen Development and Design.The June 25th event will feature remarks from city and county leaders, a first look at the vibrant vision for Huddle, and a peek at the full watercolor site and floor plans. Guests can expect orange themed everything to go along with the Huddle brand, a few cheeky surprises, and a celebratory atmosphere that captures the fun, fresh energy of what's to come. Come prepared to play in the dirt: Think boots over heels, sunhats over blowouts, and SPF like it's your job.Huddle townhomes will be available for early presale beginning September 2025, with priority access through the Founding Neighbors Club. Interested buyers can learn more atCommercial restaurant space is now leasing with occupancy expected in the first quarter 2026.Event Contact:CynerGreen Development and DesignDanelle Hoffer, Co-Founder | Partner📧 ...Commercial Leasing:K.C. Herbert, SRS Real Estate PartnersD 407.757.1629 | M 📧 ...Residential Sales:Riley Hoffer, Orange Slice Properties and CynerGreen DevelopmentD 407.605.3500 | M 📧 ...Proudly partnering with the construction and design industry of Lake County:Architect:Powell Studio ArchitectureCivil Engineer:Halff EngineeringGeneral Contractor:JamesCo Builders, EustisSite Work:Father and Sons SiteworkGeneral Contractor Townhomes:COMMENCEAbout CynerGreen DevelopmentCynerGreen is a lifestyle-focused development company reimagining how communities live, gather, and connect. With projects across Florida, CynerGreen fuses high design, smart tech, hospitality DNA, and urban planning to create destinations people love to call home. Recent projects include completion of record breaking 30 North Park in Downtown Winter Garden Florida and the Farmstead 44 townhome community in Eustis.

Danelle Hoffer

CYNERGREEN Development + Communities

+1 407-414-9304

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.