Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Condemn Iranian Attack On Qatar


Amman, June 23 (Petra) – Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the State of Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom expressed full solidarity with Qatar and pledged to deploy all its capabilities to support its sister state in all measures it undertakes.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Bahrain also condemned the attack carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, and international law, including the UN Charter.
The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrain stands fully with Qatar, expressing complete solidarity, reflecting the bonds of brotherhood and kinship. It also emphasized the Gulf Cooperation Council states' collective efforts to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve disputes through peaceful means amid the sensitive regional situation.

