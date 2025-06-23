403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Secretary-General Condemns Iranian Missile Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated that the security of GCC countries is indivisible and emphasized the Council's united stance with Qatar against any threats to its safety and territorial integrity.
He pointed out that while Qatar and other GCC states strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and exerted efforts to mediate a ceasefire, they were surprised by Iran's missile strike on Qatar, which violates all international norms, treaties, and laws.
Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities by condemning this aggressive act, taking effective measures to deter Iran's reckless behavior, restoring stability, preventing further escalation, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and the well-being of its peoples.
Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated that the security of GCC countries is indivisible and emphasized the Council's united stance with Qatar against any threats to its safety and territorial integrity.
He pointed out that while Qatar and other GCC states strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and exerted efforts to mediate a ceasefire, they were surprised by Iran's missile strike on Qatar, which violates all international norms, treaties, and laws.
Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities by condemning this aggressive act, taking effective measures to deter Iran's reckless behavior, restoring stability, preventing further escalation, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and the well-being of its peoples.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment