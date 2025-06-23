Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Secretary-General Condemns Iranian Missile Attack On Qatar


2025-06-23 03:09:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated that the security of GCC countries is indivisible and emphasized the Council's united stance with Qatar against any threats to its safety and territorial integrity.
He pointed out that while Qatar and other GCC states strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and exerted efforts to mediate a ceasefire, they were surprised by Iran's missile strike on Qatar, which violates all international norms, treaties, and laws.
Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities by condemning this aggressive act, taking effective measures to deter Iran's reckless behavior, restoring stability, preventing further escalation, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and the well-being of its peoples.

MENAFN23062025000117011021ID1109712260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search