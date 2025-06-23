GCC Secretary-General Condemns Iranian Missile Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.Al-Budaiwi reiterated that the security of GCC countries is indivisible and emphasized the Council's united stance with Qatar against any threats to its safety and territorial integrity.He pointed out that while Qatar and other GCC states strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and exerted efforts to mediate a ceasefire, they were surprised by Iran's missile strike on Qatar, which violates all international norms, treaties, and laws.Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities by condemning this aggressive act, taking effective measures to deter Iran's reckless behavior, restoring stability, preventing further escalation, and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and the well-being of its peoples.