Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Iran's Aggression Against Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced on Monday Iran's aggression on Qatar, calling it as a blatant violation of international law, asserting that such actions are unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances.
In a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom expressed its complete solidarity and steadfast support for Qatar, vowing to provide all necessary resources to aid in any actions Qatar chooses to undertake.
Earlier, Qatar's ministry of defense announced that its defense systems successfully intercepted a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid airbase. (end)
