UAE Strongly Condemns Iran's Aggression On Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABUDHABI, June 23 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Iran's targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, describing the act as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a clear breach of international law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar and its unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
The Ministry urged military de-escalation, warning that ongoing provocations could threaten regional and global stability. (end)
