Rajasthan CM Suggests Action Plan To Bring Migratory Birds Like Siberian Crane Back To State

Jaipur, June 23 (IANS) Chairing the 15th meeting of the State Wildlife Board at his residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that wildlife is the proud identity of Rajasthan and that conserving nature is a virtuous duty.

He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the conservation and promotion of forests, wildlife, and biodiversity, calling them integral to Rajasthan's ecological and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister directed officials of the Forest Department to ensure effective monitoring of all wildlife management projects and stressed the need for maximum public participation in conservation initiatives.

“Wildlife is a key component of any ecosystem. Raising awareness on its importance is essential,” Sharma said.

He urged officials to actively promote the state's wildlife resources and to seek input from experts to enhance conservation strategies.

The Rajasthan CM also approved proposals for development works in forest areas and underlined the importance of proactive efforts, stating:“Forests are our heritage. Environmental conservation, no matter how small the step, is a noble act.”

The Board approved 89 proposals aimed at accelerating conservation efforts out of which 65 proposals previously approved through circulation received formal ratification while 24 new proposals were approved during the meeting. This move is expected to give a strong push to wildlife management and biodiversity promotion across the state.

The Chief Minister approved a Standard Operating Procedure for the eradication of Lantana, an invasive plant species harmful to native biodiversity. He also instructed officials to launch public awareness campaigns for the removal of Julie Flora, encouraging citizens to plant native and beneficial tree species in its place.

CM Sharma called for the preparation of an action plan to bring migratory birds like the Siberian Crane back to Rajasthan. He lauded the efforts of voluntary organisations in wildlife conservation and assured them of the state government's full support. In a major green initiative, the Chief Minister announced that the state aims to plant 10 crore saplings during the upcoming monsoon.

He instructed the Forest Department to form Van Mitras (Forest Friends) and Vriksh Mitras (Tree Friends) in every village and every city to ensure community-based environmental stewardship. The meeting also included detailed discussions on various development projects in forest areas, and other key environmental topics. Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, senior officials, board members, and subject experts were present during the deliberations.