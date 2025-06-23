Only A Few Days Left To Enter Big Ticket's June Big Win Contest

Imagine walking up the stage, heart pounding, knowing you're about to walk away with a guaranteed cash prize - anywhere between Dh20,000 and Dh150,000. Now imagine this: all it takes to get there is buying two Big Ticket cash tickets.

This isn't a dream. It's Big Ticket's - The Big Win Contest, and this is your last week to be part of it.

Buy two or more cash tickets in a single transaction before June 25, and you'll automatically be entered for a chance to become one of four finalists invited to the live draw on July 3. All four are guaranteed to win, but only one will claim the biggest cut. The finalists names will be announced on 1st July via the Big Ticket website.

Meanwhile, the excitement continues to build. Two weekly e-draws have already taken place, and two more are yet to come, each giving away Dh150,000 to three winners.

And let's not forget what everyone's here for: the Dh25 million grand prize. One ticket-holder will take home the jackpot during the July 3 draw, with three others bagging Dh75,000 each in consolation prizes.

Dreaming of something on wheels instead? Big Ticket's Dream Car series has you covered. A brand-new Nissan Patrol is up for grabs this July, followed by the sleek and powerful Range Rover Velar in August.

Now's the perfect time to jump in with Big Ticket's limited-time bundle deals, running until June 30:



Buy 2, Get 2 Free (online) on Big Ticket and Dream Car. Buy 2, Get 3 Free on Big Ticket and Buy 2, Get 4 Free on Dream Car (in-person at Zayed International Airport or Al Ain Airport)

This is your moment. The prizes are real, the countdown is ticking, and the next winner could be you. Ready to make this your biggest summer yet?

Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket's social media platforms.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 3: 17th – 23rd June and Draw Date – 24th June (Tuesday)

Week 4: 24th – 30th June and Draw Date – 1st July (Tuesday)