UAE Emerges As Global Leader Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions, Says Expert

As global power dynamics evolve in unpredictable ways, the UAE is emerging as a model of resilience and opportunity in a rapidly transforming international environment.

Experts in the UAE highlighted the country's 'nimble approach' to global disruption - fuelled by investment in knowledge, climate solutions, and cross-border partnerships - is positioning the UAE as a pivotal player in an era marked by volatility and competition.

Recommended For You

Amid escalating conflict and mounting tensions in the Middle East, Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR), said,“President Trump comes to power in this second term and he recognises that we are in this multi-unstable, multi-polar period... you have a geopolitical, geo-economic, technological, environmental, even from a sociological perspective, you have a 'volcano world'.”

He made the statement while speaking at the 'News9 Global Summit UAE' on Thursday, June 19.

McFarlane added,“And this completely changes the chapter of where we're in (one that challenges conventional assumptions about stability).”

Strategic alliances drive UAE's global relevance

However, he reiterated that rather than retreating in the face of such uncertainty, the UAE is leaning into its global role with a future-ready strategy focused on innovation, sustainability, and smart diplomacy.

The country's expanding partnership with India - one of the world's fastest-growing economies - is just one example of how it's turning disruption into opportunity.

“You have two countries, India and the UAE... there is a remarkable opportunity as a result of this... and you have a country like the UAE, which is admirably nimble,” McFarlane added.

He emphasised that future global leadership will be shaped not only by geopolitical strength but also by advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and decarbonisation.

Meanwhile, as McFarlane emphasised on the UAE's global agility in the face of sweeping disruptions, another expert had similarly pointed out how this approach was mirrored in the country's evolving geopolitical alliances.

Kristian Patrick Alexander, Lead Researcher at Rabdan Academy, in an earlier interview with Khaleej Times underlined the UAE's emphasis on regional cooperation and stability through practical, forward-thinking agreements.

“Trump prioritised (in his first term as President) bolstering ties with key allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, seeking to counterbalance Iranian influence in the region through a combination of sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and arms deals. His administration's hallmark achievement - the Abraham Accords - focused on fostering economic and security cooperation between Israel and several Arab nations, marking a shift toward a Middle East strategy rooted in coalition-building against common adversaries.”

“The UAE's commitment to innovation and security fits Trump's pragmatic approach, which values partnerships with nations willing to bolster regional stability and economic development,' he added.

Specialists also noted that as the international system confronts increasing complexity, the UAE's blend of strategic foresight, innovation-driven policies, and global partnerships offers a roadmap for how nations can thrive - even in the most uncertain of times.

From launching AI-powered government initiatives to hosting global sustainability forums, the UAE continues to invest in long-term relevance.“The race for knowledge supremacy... AI would be one, decarbonisation and climate change would be the other,” McFarlane said.“There will be parts of the world that will experience great instability... but the UAE's positioning gives it an edge.”