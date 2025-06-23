Ishaan Khatter Shares Pictures With 'Big Bro' Shahid Kapoor From Vacation

Bollywood star-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are currently vacationing in Slovenia.

For the first time, the two went on a trip together. Sharing pictures from their bike trip, Khatter wrote on Instagram, "First time the big bro and I have done a trip together.. just the two of us!! He couldn't have chosen a better travel companion (the bike)."

Shahid and Ishaan always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other and appreciating one another's performances. Ishaan shares a good rapport with Shahid's wife Mira as well.

Ishaan and Shahid are half-brothers. Actor Neelima Azeem married star Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and welcomed their son, Shahid, in 1981. However, they separated later.

In 1988, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak, and in 1990, Neelima married Rajesh Khattar. She welcomed her son, Ishaan, in 1995.