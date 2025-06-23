UAE Condemns Iranian Targeting Of Al Udeid Base In Qatar

UAE condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the sisterly State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, and a clear contravention of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar and its unwavering support for all measures aimed at protecting the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The Ministry also stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation, warning that the continuation of such escalatory actions would undermine regional security and drag the region down dangerous paths that would have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security.

The Ministry further called for diplomatic solutions and the principle of good neighbourliness, noting that serious dialogue is the only way to overcome current crises and preserve the security and stability of the region and the peace of its peoples.