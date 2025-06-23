Workwave Opens Registration And Announces Keynote Speaker For Its Annual Beyond Service Customer Conference

"At WorkWave, we know that the work our customers perform every day is essential in keeping the world safe, clean and beautiful," says CEO Kevin Kemmerer. "Our mission is to support and provide value to our customers by not only delivering innovative software and fintech solutions, but also creating an event experience where they can learn, grow and be inspired. As the field service industry continues to face new challenges, technologies and economic factors, it is pivotal we help enable our customers to tap into their innovative spirit that will take our industries to new levels of growth, efficiency and success."

Kemmerer, joined by WorkWave executives Robbie Hobbs (CPO), John Phelan (CTO) and others, will headline the Beyond Service stage. They will deliver invaluable insights into our software, outlining the future of WorkWave and presenting on the pivotal roles of data and AI in our products, the importance of fintech in field service, and overarching industry trends relevant to all WorkWave customers.

WorkWave is dedicated to its customer-first mentality, with a focus on customer-led sessions and strategic, actionable insights. Sessions will include tracks for executive-level attendees seeking big-picture strategy and fresh, new ideas; front- and back-office users across all specialties to help maximize the day-to-day impact of our software solutions; customers interested in M&A-based growth or PE-backed opportunities; and more.

WorkWave has also announced Shawn Kanungo as this year's keynote speaker. Kanungo is a widely recognized innovation strategist and bestselling author, and has emerged as one of the world's most sought-after voices on innovation and generative AI. With WorkWave's newest offering, Wavelytics, providing unmatched data and AI capabilities to its customers, it's critical for customers to understand the depth of AI and data and how it will bring value to their businesses.

"AI is going to transform jobs across all industries, including those in field service, and it is absolutely crucial that these industries realize the full potential and benefits of this technology if they want to grow and outperform their competitors," says Kanungo. "I'm thrilled to be speaking at the Beyond Service Customer Conference and cannot wait for the opportunity to share my knowledge with WorkWave customers and help them bring the best in technology to their business."

Other highlights for the 2026 conference include:



Tailored and immersive product bootcamps for every skill level

Thought leadership sessions that address key industry challenges and provide actionable insight

Product-specific sessions to empower customers with the knowledge to master their software

Opportunities for 1:1 meetings with product experts Networking events with industry peers and nightly entertainment

Early bird pricing for the 2026 Beyond Service Customer Conference starts June 23, 2025, and ends August 31, 2025.

Please visit our website to learn more, and click here to register for the event. Our website will continue to be updated with this year's agenda, session information and other details.

About WorkWave

WorkWave delivers innovative software and fintech solutions to the millions of hardworking service professionals that keep the world safe, clean and beautiful. Partnering with thousands of customers worldwide, the leading lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning and security guarding companies rely on its end-to-end SaaS solutions to run and grow their businesses – everything from customer acquisition to mobile communications to billing and invoicing, and beyond. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and strong commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

For more information, visit workwave.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkWave

