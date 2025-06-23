Etihad Rail Strengthens Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Collaboration

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Rail and Abu Dhabi authorities have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at aligning rail infrastructure planning with the emirate's broader development goals. The initiative centres on coordinated knowledge exchange around studies, designs, engineering, and strategic development, supporting the integration of Etihad Rail's projects into Abu Dhabi's urban and economic landscape.

The agreement, endorsed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, underscores the importance of a fully integrated transport ecosystem. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, confirmed that the collaboration spans infrastructure studies, engineering tender layouts and development planning to ensure rail projects dovetail seamlessly with Abu Dhabi's urban expansion.

This forms part of a broader wave of recent MoUs signed by Etihad Rail during the Global Rail 2024 conference. Memorandums were inked with a range of international entities-from transport‐focused to tech innovators-to enrich its projects. These include partnerships with Presight AI for AI-driven operational insights; RITES Ltd and South Korea's KNR/KORAIL on engineering and construction expertise; Austria's WKÖ for planning cooperation; L&T Technology Services for establishing a national mobility innovation centre; as well as technical alliances with IronLev, Nevomo, Hitachi and Singapore's SBS Transit.

One high‐profile partnership saw Etihad Rail team up with COSCO's CSP Abu Dhabi CFS-a key freight terminal operator-under an MoU to bolster multimodal connectivity, enhance logistics flows via rail, and reduce CO2 emissions, aligning with Abu Dhabi's Net Zero by 2050 target.

The newly reinforced Abu Dhabi alignment focuses on future passenger services and urban sprawl. While Etihad Rail Stage One and Stage Two freight operations stretch more than 900 km across the UAE, passenger services are under preparation. The Abu Dhabi–Dubai high‐speed link, capable of up to 350 km/h journeys in as little as 30 minutes, has moved through tendering and design finalisation phases. Six passenger stations-including Reem, Saadiyat and Yas Islands plus two in Dubai-are to be integrated with metro and bus networks.

See also Qatar Air Force One Gift Deal Still in Limbo

Experts highlight the economic uplift from such rail integration. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer, noted that the Abu Dhabi–Dubai high‐speed route could add AED 145 billion to GDP over fifty years, enhancing social cohesion and sustainable mobility.

The collaboration also intersects with major sustainability initiatives. The Ghuweifat freight terminal, which handles cargo from the Saudi border, has been solarised in partnership with Masdar and EDF's Emerge JV-a project designed to cover 85 % of its power needs, saving over 8 500 tons of CO2. Rail freight services aim to cut emissions in road transport by 21 % annually by 2050-roughly 8.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

On the regional integration front, Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala launched Hafeet Rail-a 300 km link through Al Ain to the port of Sohar. With a US $3 billion contract signed in April 2024, trains are expected to run at 200 km/h and connect Abu Dhabi to Omani ports in just over 100 minutes.

Etihad Rail's development timeline follows a phased rollout. Stage One became fully operational for freight in January 2016. Stage Two launched freight services in February 2023, completing a 900 km network. Passenger services are yet to be scheduled publicly, though station planning and tendering details are advancing rapidly.

Engineer analysts suggest this partnership framework marks a pivotal shift. By embedding knowledge exchange-covering everything from preliminary studies and engineering specifications to strategic transit modelling-Etihad Rail looks to avoid siloed project delivery. Instead, it positions rail development as core to Abu Dhabi's urban vision, supported by a holistic transport network and sustainable infrastructure policy.

Public sector observers note the involvement of ADQ, through Etihad Rail, aligns with Emirate-level economic strategies such as Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and broader UAE Vision 2021. The rail strategy supports logistics, tourism growth, environmental goals, and inter-emirate connectivity. It is built to support freight services now and evolve into passenger transport, high-speed travel, and international rail links.

See also ADNOC Commits Dhs6bn to Boost Domestic Manufacturing

An Abu Dhabi infrastructure planner stated:“This marks a meaningful move from planning rail as a standalone corridor to delivering integrated mobility that ties directly into the emirate's urban, economic and environmental objectives.”

Rail specialists emphasise digital and technical partnerships as vital. Collaborations with AI, mobility-as-a-service, maglev and autonomous rail firms reflect Etihad Rail's push toward a technology-driven, future-ready rail network.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?