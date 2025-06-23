Green Bronx Machine Joins 3BL's Growing Impact Communication Network

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /3BL/ - 3BL , a communications technology company helping organizations transform impact and sustainability programs into a business advantage, is proud to welcome Green Bronx Machine to our publishing network. The award-winning urban agriculture nonprofit has joined 3BL in a new distribution partnership to elevate stories that drive visibility around sustainability.

As part of this collaboration, 3BL's real-time feed of videos, articles, and other digital content from more than 1,500 companies and NGOs is now integrated into Green Bronx Machine website . It's the latest addition to our Publishing Partner Network -an exclusive network of sustainability-focused websites and publications that reach purpose-driven, influential audiences across industries. While distribution is a key part of what we do, it's only one piece of the picture. At 3BL, our mission is to transform how businesses communicate their impact investments, helping organizations turn responsible action into real business outcomes. So far in 2025, we've distributed more than 2,500 stories, each one contributing to a smarter, more strategic approach to impact communications.

“Visitors to greenbronxmachine are there to learn more about education, food systems, and creative ways that workforces can help improve local schools and communities,” said Dave Armon, executive vice chair at 3BL.“Our partnership will ensure this self-selecting audience of changemakers gets to see a steady stream of stories about people and planet from 3BL's diverse roster of clients.”

Founded in 2010 by South Bronx educator Stephen Ritz , Green Bronx Machine uses a school-based model of urban agriculture aligned with key performance indicators to grow healthy students and build healthy schools. The organization's mission is to transform fragmented and marginalized communities into inclusive, thriving neighborhoods.

“There's a Bronx in every city, and we're working with partners across the globe to ensure students do not have to leave their community to live, learn, and earn in a better one!” said Ritz.“3BL's powerful impact communications platform allows us to share our stories with audiences worldwide, and we get to showcase inspirational stories from 3BL clients on our website as well. Join us as we grow something greater!”

Get in touch to learn more about our Publishing Partner Network.

About 3BL

3BL transforms impact and sustainability initiatives into business advantages. Since 2009, we've helped 1,500+ organizations-from Fortune 500s to NGOs-connect purpose with performance. Our proprietary platform delivers targeted distribution, strategic insights, and measurable analytics, while our media division TriplePundit provides solutions-focused journalism and brand storytelling support.

About Green Bronx Machine

Green Bronx Machine is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed non-profit that builds healthy, equitable, and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, their school-based model incorporates urban agriculture and Tower Garden supported by their whole-school curriculum aligned to key school performance indicators to grow high performing schools and happy, healthy children. Reaching over 1,000 schools nationally and serving over 325,000 students daily, Green Bronx Machine was named a 2024 Fast Company Most Innovative Company and also offers an online educational platform, complete with instructional videos, free lesson plans, and downloadable teacher resources: Green Bronx Machine KIDS! The organization is presently featured in an award-winning documentary, Generation Growth, which highlights their expansion and success in communities across the nation. Individuals or groups interested in hosting a“Generation Growth” in-person or virtual screening or learning about additional ways to partner with Green Bronx Machine's mission can contact Stephen Ritz at ... or +1.917.873.6449. June 22-25, Stephen and the entire Green Bronx Machine will be keynoting and presenting at the Model Schools Conference in Washington DC , complete with a live, interactive display of all their technologies and partners.