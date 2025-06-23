Iran Launches Missiles Against US Bases In Iraq And Qatar, No Major Damage Reported
As per media reports, the operation was named“Annunciation of Victory”. However, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.
Reports also said that the US activated its air defence system at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.
Meanwhile, the White House has said that the US is closely monitoring threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.
“The White House and the United States Defence Department are closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar,” an official has said.
Earlier, explosions were heard over the Qatari capital, Doha.
On Monday, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Shambhu S. Kumaran said that ensuring the security of nuclear facilities should be a high priority amid the war-like escalation between Iran and Israel in West Asia.
“Ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment,” said Ambassador Kumaran while delivering India's statement at the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the situation in Iran.
Ambassador Kumaran also expressed India's deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.
He also urged the IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on the radiation levels.
Ambassador Kumaran also reiterated India's call to all concerned to exercise utmost restraint so that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are not adversely impacted.
He further expressed India's readiness to extend all possible support.
