Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway Names Rogelio Domínguez Vargas As Executive Chef

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway proudly announces the promotion of Rogelio Domínguez Vargas as its new Executive Chef, marking an exciting culinary evolution for the award-winning, adults-only beachfront retreat in Puerto Vallarta.With deep roots in the hotel's culinary team and a profound respect for Mexican traditions, Chef Domínguez brings passion, creativity, and a refined vision to Villa Premiere's dining experiences. His appointment underscores the property's commitment to providing sophisticated, locally inspired cuisine that speaks to the soul of Mexico.“My inspiration comes from home-my grandmother, my mother,” shares Domínguez.“I want to bring that warmth and heritage to the table, and through Villa Premiere, transform traditional flavors into high-end cuisine that competes with the best in Puerto Vallarta and beyond.”Villa Premiere invites guests to savor its three distinct culinary venues:●La Perla Cantina de Costa– The hotel's signature restaurant, offering contemporary Mexican dishes with artistic flair.●La Ceiba – A beachfront favorite for à la carte breakfasts, elegant dinners, and handcrafted cocktails with sweeping ocean views.●La Corona – An open-air, casual-gourmet concept serving creative, fresh cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.Additionally, Chef's Table offers a five-course, paired culinary journey showcasing the chef's creativity through innovative dishes crafted with fresh local and international ingredients; guests enjoy this sensory gastronomic experience in an exclusive setting at the pier.Chef Rogelio places sustainability at the core of his culinary philosophy, working hand in hand with local fishermen and farmers to source fresh, seasonal ingredients responsibly. Under his leadership, the hotel is enhancing its garden-to-table program with its own compost and herb garden, further strengthening its commitment to environmental stewardship.Moving forward, Villa Premiere aims to solidify its position among Puerto Vallarta's top dining destinations by:●Introducing chef-driven menus that fuse tradition with innovation●Hosting culinary events and immersive gastronomic experiences●Embracing global trends while maintaining a relaxed, elegant, and romantic vibeWhether it's a candlelit dinner by the ocean or a refined multi-course experience, every bite at Villa Premiere is designed to awaken the senses and leave a lasting impression.📷 Villa Premiere Image Gallery###About Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic GetawayJust minutes from the vibrant heart of downtown Puerto Vallarta, Villa Premiere is a boutique, adults-only hideaway offering elevated all-inclusive service with a big emphasis on personalization and romance. With only 80 ocean-view rooms and suites, three à la carte restaurants, a tranquil spa, and a genuine commitment to thoughtful hospitality, it's a favorite for couples seeking meaningful connection in a beautiful, beachside setting. For more information or to book your stay, visit the official website of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel:

