Tick Season In Covington: Tony's Fencing And Iron Works Shares How To Protect Your Fence And Yard This Summer

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tick season has arrived in Southeast Louisiana, and with the warm, humid weather in full swing, so is the risk of tick-borne illness. Local fencing experts at Tony's Fencing and Iron Works are offering guidance to help Covington residents protect their fences and property lines from becoming a haven for ticks this summer.

“Ticks don't just affect hikers or pet owners-they can be in your own backyard,” said Tony Ostrowski, owner and founder of Tony's Fencing and Iron Works.“If you've got tall grass, damp corners, or overgrown fence lines, you may be inviting them closer to your home than you realize.”

🕷 What You Need to Know About Ticks in Louisiana

Ticks are small, parasitic arachnids that feed on the blood of mammals, birds, and even reptiles. In Louisiana, the most common species include:

Lone Star Tick

American Dog Tick

Blacklegged Tick (Deer Tick)

These ticks are active in warm months-typically April through October-and thrive in areas with dense vegetation, leaf litter, high humidity, and shade.

Health risks from ticks include:

Lyme disease

Ehrlichiosis

Rocky Mountain spotted fever

Tularemia

These diseases can cause fatigue, fever, rashes, muscle aches, and serious complications if left untreated. Children, pets, and people who spend time outdoors are especially vulnerable.

🔧 Fences and Tick Havens: What's the Connection?

Ticks love shade, moisture, and stillness-all of which can be found around the perimeter of a typical yard. Many homeowners don't realize that untended fence lines can attract and harbor ticks.

Old wooden fences with rotting sections, gaps, or cluttered bases can trap moisture and create a cool, shaded environment-perfect for ticks. They're also a popular transit route for rodents, raccoons, and stray animals, all of which carry ticks on their fur.

✅ Tony's Top 6 Tips to Keep Ticks Away from Your Fence and Yard

Mow and Trim Regularly

Ticks thrive in tall grass and thick weeds. Keep your lawn cut and use a weed trimmer to clean along fence bases.

Clear Leaf Litter and Debris

Piles of leaves, branches, or mulch hold moisture and provide cover. Keep fence lines clean and open.

Remove Woodpiles and Dense Shrubs

Store firewood at least 3 feet from fences. Cut back overhanging limbs and thick undergrowth.

Install a Mulch or Gravel Barrier

A 3-foot-wide strip of gravel or cedar mulch between your yard and a wooded area can reduce tick migration.

Repair or Replace Aging Fences

Soft, rotting wood can harbor pests. Tony's Fencing offers repair and replacement services for wood, iron, and vinyl fences.

Upgrade to Low-Maintenance Materials

Consider switching to iron or vinyl fencing , which resists moisture, pests, and is easier to keep clean and clear of debris.

“Sometimes the best pest control is good property maintenance,” said Ostrowski.“We help homeowners create clean, secure fence lines that discourage pests before they become a problem.”

🧰 Free Fence Inspections for Covington Residents

To support local homeowners this summer, Tony's Fencing and Iron Works is offering free fence inspections across Covington, Madisonville, Mandeville, and surrounding areas. Whether you're dealing with old wood panels or considering an upgrade to pest-resistant materials, Tony's team is ready to help.

Call 985-703-0595 or visit to schedule your free estimate.

About Tony's Fencing and Iron Works

Founded over 30 years ago by master welder and fabricator Tony Ostrowski, Tony's Fencing and Iron Works provides expert fencing, gates, handrails, and custom ironwork to homes and businesses in St. Tammany Parish. The company is known for high-quality craftsmanship, honest service, and practical solutions tailored to Louisiana's unique climate.

From custom ornamental gates to ADA-compliant handrails and automatic entry systems, Tony's team handles projects of all sizes with a focus on durability, beauty, and safety.

