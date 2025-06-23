California Regional MLS Offers No-Cost Escrow Payment Solution Earnnest To All Users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the most recognized multiple listing service in the nation, has teamed with digital payment platform Earnnest to facilitate secure escrow transactions. The platform is available as of today to all CRMLS users at no additional cost.

Earnnest offers a streamlined digital payment system that offers bank-level encrypted security, ensuring a higher level of safety and convenience than checks or wire transfers. As part of the platform, earnest money payments also come with real-time notifications, automated receipts, and full tracking to reassure agents and their clients that money is moving exactly as it should. To date, Earnnest has completed more than 600,000 transactions, with $3,000,000,000 moved digitally through its platform, all without any instances of fraud or chargebacks.

"We're proud to be partnering with Earnnest as the exclusive digital partner of CRMLS for initial escrow deposits," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "With its secure payment process and seamless user experience, it gives our users tremendous value as they can now offer clients more options for time-sensitive transactions. As the first MLS in California to offer any kind of digital solution for the initial escrow deposit, CRMLS is looking forward to seeing Earnnest transform the way we handle transactions and bring a new level of ease, security, and efficiency to the process."

"Partnering with CRMLS is a huge milestone in our mission to modernize real estate payments," said Earnnest President and COO Russell Smith. "By making Earnnest free and accessible to all CRMLS users, we're eliminating friction and delivering secure, trackable transactions that empower agents, buyers, and escrow holders alike."

CRMLS users can use Earnnest fee-free and access it via their REcore dashboard. Once their account is created, CRMLS users can invite their preferred escrow holder to join the Earnnest network with no cost or obligation attached.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" crml .

About Earnnest

Earnnest is How Money Moves in Real Estate and the leading digital earnest money service in the United States. It offers a secure and efficient way for homebuyers to deposit earnest money electronically, simplifying the real estate transaction process for all parties involved. To date, Earnnest has facilitated over 600,000 digital earnest money deposits, totaling over $3 billion, without a single instance of payment fraud. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

