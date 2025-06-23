Simple Divorce Releases New Study On Impact Of Economic Factors On Divorce Rates In Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study from Simple Divorce has uncovered a compelling connection between financial stress and increasing divorce rates across Ontario. The findings shine a spotlight on how inflation, job insecurity, housing costs, and overall economic uncertainty are placing heightened pressure on marriages, leading many couples to part ways.









While relationship breakdowns are complex and rarely caused by a single factor, the research reveals that the economy plays a far more influential role than often acknowledged. With inflation hitting record highs and the cost of living rising sharply in recent years, many Ontarians are finding themselves struggling to meet basic financial obligations – and relationships are feeling the strain.

Key Insights from the Study

The report draws from Statistics Canada data, economic trends, and case insights from family law professionals. It identifies several factors contributing to the rise in separations and divorces:



Inflation & Cost of Living: Soaring grocery bills, gas prices, and housing costs have become leading stressors in many households, especially among middle- and lower-income families.

Job Instability: Layoffs, reduced work hours, and employment insecurity have made it difficult for couples to maintain stable lifestyles, contributing to increased conflict.

Delayed Separation Due to Costs: Interestingly, some couples are delaying divorce proceedings due to the high costs associated with legal processes and relocating to separate residences, which may compound emotional and financial stress over time. Housing Affordability Crisis: For many, staying together has become a necessity rather than a choice, particularly in expensive urban markets like Toronto where affordable solo living options are scarce.

A Reflection of Broader Social Shifts

Economic challenges aren't just about dollars and cents-they can deeply impact emotional well-being and strain day-to-day relationships. When financial stress builds up, communication often breaks down, tensions rise, and even the most stable relationships can begin to unravel.

The study suggests that divorce is increasingly being viewed not just as a personal decision, but also as a financial one. Legal professionals have noted a shift in the types of concerns couples bring forward, with financial stress and affordability now more frequently cited during consultations than infidelity or incompatibility.

The Road Ahead for Ontario Families

As economic uncertainty persists, the report emphasizes the need for supportive public policies and financial literacy resources aimed at helping couples navigate tough times. Measures such as accessible mental health care, housing support, and mediation services could alleviate some of the burdens contributing to marital breakdowns.

For those facing separation, Simple Divorce highlights the importance of informed decision-making and accessible legal options, especially in difficult economic times.





