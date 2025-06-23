Homewood Suites By Hilton Orlando - UCF Area Enhances Guest Experience With Comprehensive Renovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The completion of our recent renovation represents a significant investment in our continued commitment to excellence," said Steffi Snelling, General Manager of Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando – UCF Area. "We are proud to offer an enhanced guest experience that reflects the comfort, service, and convenience synonymous with the Homewood Suites brand. The updated design and amenities create a warm, contemporary environment that meets the evolving needs of today's travelers."

At Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando – UCF Area, guests enjoy apartment-style accommodations designed for comfort and convenience. Our spacious studios and one-bedroom suites feature fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living and sleeping areas-perfect for short or extended stays. Guests can begin each day with a complimentary hot breakfast, stay active in the 24/7 fitness center, and unwind at the outdoor pool or by the patio firepit. For those balancing work and travel, the hotel offers fast, complimentary Wi-Fi and ergonomic workspaces. On Wednesdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary evening reception with drinks and light bites. The property also features a self-serve PourMyBeer station, where guests can purchase beer or wine by the ounce. Additional amenities include BBQ grills, a well-stocked Suite Shop for late-night snacks, and pet-friendly accommodations to ensure every guest-two or four-legged-feels at home.

Ideally located just one mile from the University of Central Florida and Central Florida Research Park, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando – UCF Area offers exceptional convenience for business and campus visitors alike. Concertgoers and sports fans will appreciate our proximity-just two miles-to Addition Financial Arena and FBC Mortgage Stadium. For those seeking retail therapy or dining experiences, Waterford Lakes Town Center is only two miles away. Guests looking to explore the greater Orlando area will find an abundance of restaurants, entertainment venues, and local attractions just minutes from the hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando – UCF Area is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Florida. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit .

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT ) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" hilto for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton , Hilton's upscale, award-winning, all-suite extended-stay hotel brand, has more than 540 pet-friendly locations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, with more than 150 properties in the pipeline. When traveling for extended or quick overnight stays, Homewood Suites offers inviting, spacious suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators for guests seeking home-like accommodations and value-driven amenities, including free hot breakfast and weekly Welcome Home Wednesday evening reception. Homewood Suites by Hilton is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. Experience a positive stay at Homewood Suites by Hilton by booking at homewoodsuites or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/homewoodsuite , and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

