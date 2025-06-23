Unlimited Tech Solutions Named Aircall's 2024 Global Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Unlimited Tech Solutions has been an exemplary partner to work with-their shared value for putting the customer first, combined with exemplary communication and proactive problem-solving, resulted in a really successful year together. Congratulations on a well-deserved Aircall Partner of the Year Award!" -, Senior Manager Partnerships @ Aircall

Unlimited Tech Solutions has been awarded Aircall's 2024 Global Partner of the Year

Post thi

Founded on a shared vision of simplifying communication infrastructure for growing businesses, the partnership between Unlimited Tech Solutions and Aircall has accelerated in recent years. This award reflects the tangible outcomes both companies have created for their mutual clients.

"We weren't trying to win any awards-honestly, we just love the Aircall product because of how well it solves our customers' problems," said Thomas Richard , CEO of Unlimited Tech Solutions. "If we earn recognition for building Aircall into our solution designs, that's a win-win-win-for Unlimited, for Aircall, and most importantly, for the client."

Richard continued, "We love the Aircall UX and the rich feature set. But what do we love most? Our clients love using it. When we find a product that delivers real results and makes life easier for our customers, it quickly becomes a staple in our toolkit."

Heather Burke , Director of Marketing & Growth at Unlimited Tech Solutions, added, "Aircall has been a phenomenal partner-both from a product standpoint and from a support perspective. Their team has empowered us to deliver faster, cleaner implementations with less overhead and better adoption. It's a marketer's dream to stand behind a solution that people actually love using."

The award comes at a time of strong growth and momentum for Unlimited Tech Solutions, whose expertise in CRM implementation, telephony integration, and process automation has helped businesses around the globe improve sales productivity and customer experience.

Richard concluded, "We're proud to grow alongside Aircall, and we look forward to deepening the partnership in 2025 and beyond. Their commitment to product excellence and partner enablement sets the bar for what collaboration should look like."

About Unlimited Tech Solutions

Unlimited Tech Solutions is a leading implementation consultancy and HubSpot partner, specializing in technical integrations, CRM migrations, and RevOps enablement. With deep expertise in solving complex business challenges, the company delivers tailored systems and strategies that scale with growth.

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern businesses. A cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with CRM and helpdesk tools, Aircall empowers sales and support teams to have more meaningful conversations. With a global footprint and a customer-first mindset, Aircall is redefining business telephony.

SOURCE Unlimited Tech Solutions