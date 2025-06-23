Johnny Wactor's Final Film 'Ciao, Mama' To World Premiere

Ciao, Mama - Film Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Luca Perito's "Ciao, Mama ", starring Johnny Wactor , will have its world premiere at the 27th annual Dances With Films on June 24th in Hollywood. The feature length family drama film comes one year after Wactor, the General Hospital star, was shot dead after he encountered catalytic converter thieves in Los Angeles in 2024.Written by Perito, "Ciao, Mama" follows Tony Esposito (Micah Joe Parker) as he returns to his hometown in Long Island, New York, for the funeral of his beloved mother. After years spent in Los Angeles chasing his dreams, Tony is weighed down by guilt for not being there during her illness, a secret she kept, believing that goodbyes are pointless and don't ease the pain of moving on. Instead, she held fast to the belief that carrying on the dream is what truly matters. As Tony reconnects with his past, he begins to understand that the relationships with those who know him best and have always supported him are what truly count.At the heart of this realization is Marco, played by Johnny Wactor, a childhood friend battling addiction. Despite his struggles, Marco is full of love, and although Tony has been blind to it, Marco has always been there for Tony's family. Now, as their lives overlap at a critical juncture, the two must rely on each other more than ever.Set over one emotionally charged night, "Ciao, Mama" also stars Rebecca Radisic (Maquette), Alessia Franchin (The Dust of Time), Tom Martin (The Plot Against America), Emily Alabi (S.W.A.T.), Jeremy Luke (Don Jon), Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Katie Keene (Last Night on Earth)."Ciao, Mama" was produced by Colin Flynn, Viral Keshawalla, Micah Joe Parker, Luca Perito and Johnny Wactor, with sales and exhibition represented by Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists.Dances With Films, the long-running independent film festival in Los Angeles, takes place June 19-29 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.For further information visit:

