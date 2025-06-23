CNCF Welcomes New Silver Members To Strengthen Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure, Observability, And Analytics

Organizations join the cloud native movement, fostering innovation across diverse industries and global regions

DENVER, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 17 new Silver Members, reinforcing the continued momentum of cloud native adoption across industries and further strengthening the foundation's global community.

Becoming a CNCF Silver Member offers organizations an estimated $198,500 in annual value through enhanced brand visibility, discounted training and event sponsorships , and active participation in shaping the cloud native ecosystem. Silver Members gain access to CNCF's global marketing channels, including blog contributions, webinars, and the Cloud Native Landscape , as well as opportunities to collaborate in working groups and influence project direction. This membership level is ideal for companies aiming to elevate their presence and leadership within the open source community.

"We are excited to welcome the newest members to the CNCF community," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Their participation underscores the vital role open source and cloud native technologies play in driving innovation across industries and regions. As CNCF continues to grow globally with new KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events in the APAC region, these new members bring fresh perspectives and energy that will strengthen our ecosystem and will help shape the future of cloud native infrastructure."

These new members span the cloud native spectrum, from observability platforms and cloud infrastructure to enterprise software, highlighting the dynamic innovation happening across the ecosystem. Their collective expertise and engagement underscore the growing importance of open source collaboration in shaping tomorrow's infrastructure.

New Silver Members

The following organizations have recently joined CNCF as Silver Members:



Arcfra simplifies enterprise cloud infrastructure with a full-stack, software-defined platform built for the AI era. It delivers computing, storage, networking, security, Kubernetes, and more-all in one streamlined solution, supporting VMs, containers, and AI workloads.

Autovia engineers Kubernetes platforms for data analytics and AI, enabling enterprises to gain advanced insights from their business-critical data at scale.

Blacksmith is a high-performance cloud platform with a hardware-software stack purpose-built for CI, making it the fastest way to run your GitHub Actions.

ControlTheory 's Observability Control Platform brings controllability to observability, enabling organizations to regain control of their observability through cost control, operational control, and adaptive control.

CTO2B innovates with AI and automation to provide a full-scale Kubernetes management platform on top of primary cloud providers.

HawkStack Technologies powers digital transformation with innovation and precision.

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global managed hosting provider committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Hyve provides secure, scalable managed cloud hosting solutions and security for businesses of any size, anywhere in the world. Hyve pairs bespoke managed services with 24/7/365 direct-to-engineer support to meet the specific operational and technical needs of each customer.

Minimus images radically reduce the amount of vulnerabilities that impact your cloud environment. Minimus builds images from scratch, directly from upstream project sources, with only the minimal software needed to run the app, dramatically reducing their attack surface. Minimus images are OCI compliant and you deploy by changing a single line in deployment files.

OpenObserve is a lightweight, petabyte-scale observability platform that helps customers and the community achieve more efficient and complete observability goals. With over 15,000 GitHub stars and 3,600 active deployments, the OpenObserve project is rapidly growing in popularity.

PufferSoft is a cloud services offshoring company which specializes in Kubernetes. We embrace open source fully, and we deployed Mult cluster Kubernetes in production running CNCF projects such as ArgoCD, Prometheus/Grafana, Fluentd, and others.

Terracotta AI analyzes and optimizes your Terraform code, state, and cloud to surface drift, security risks, blast radius, cost impact, and more - right in your pull request.

VESSL AI is building an AI orchestration platform that simplifies the entire workflow from managing GPU infrastructure to deploying models and agents. The platform helps teams scale and automate AI development with minimal overhead. VJSAR is a London-based IT services company specializing in Microsoft technologies, application modernization, cloud adoption, product development, and quality assurance, with domain expertise in finance, banking, insurance, and healthcare.

About the Newest End User Members

CNCF also welcomes several new Silver End User Members, organizations that actively leverage cloud native technologies to drive digital transformation:



Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platforms excellence for P&C insurers. Reo helps developer-focused companies identify revenue opportunities. By tracking intent signals across Github, Docker pulls, Package managers [npm, pip, brew, helm, etc.], Self hosted deployments, CLI activity, Developer Docs, Communities and more, Reo identifies Engineering and IT teams that urgently need your product.

About the Newest End User Supporter

CFL 's mission is the national, cross-border, and international transport of passengers and goods (freight) by rail and/or road. The company also manages the railway infrastructure in Luxembourg.

About the newest Non-Profit Member

CNCF is proud to welcome a new non-profit organization that supports open source collaboration and the advancement of cloud native technologies:

Salt Lake City DevOps Days is a nonprofit organization that brings together practitioners, developers, and operations professionals to share real-world DevOps experiences and strengthen the local open source and cloud-native community.

New and existing members are gathering with the broader open source community in Denver this week at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit North America , where CNCF is serving as a gold sponsor. As part of the summit, CNCF is hosting Open Observability Summit on Thursday, June 26th, in collaboration with OpenTelemetry Community Day. CNCF will continue to foster global collaboration with upcoming events including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India , August 6-7 in Hyderabad, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , November 10-13 in Atlanta, and KubeCon +CloudNativeCon Europe , March 23-26 in Amsterdam.

To learn more about becoming a Silver Member, visit:

