Hungry Howie's Ignites Summer With Limited-Time TNT Flavored Crust®, Available Starting June 23

National Pizza Franchise and Originator of Flavored Crust® Introduces TNT Flavored Crust and Adds TNT Howie Bread® to its Secret Menu

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is turning up the heat this summer with the debut of its limited-time TNT Flavored Crust, available now through September 15 or while supplies last.

Crafted with a bold blend of Habanero and Ghost Peppers, the TNT Flavored Crust brings intense flavor and heat to Hungry Howie's crust lineup. Spice enthusiasts can kick things up a notch by pairing it with the Buffalo Chicken Pizza, while those looking for a balanced bite can try it with the 3 Cheeser Pepperoni Pleaser. Adding to the excitement, TNT Howie Bread is joining the brand's exclusive Secret Menu, giving guests even more flavorful ways to elevate their order.

That's not all. Hungry Howie's is teasing something even bigger, with a major announcement set for August 14 that promises to be a game-changer for pizza lovers everywhere. Starting July 1, fans can join Hungry Howie's Instagram broadcast channel for early access to exclusive offers, sneak peeks, special giveaways, and insider updates leading up to the big reveal.

"We're thrilled to launch the TNT Flavored Crust and give our loyal guests a fresh, flavor-packed option to spice up their summer," said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. "The demand for bolder, spicier flavors continues to grow, and this launch is our answer to that trend. We're always pushing boundaries with our signature Flavored Crusts, and we can't wait to share what's coming next."

The limited-time Flavored Crust is available at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can order online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last. To access the Secret Menu and order the TNT Howie Bread, guests can order online, in the app, or scan the dedicated QR codes displayed in-store.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out or stay up to date through Instagram , Tik Tok , Twitter , and Facebook .

