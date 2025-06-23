The MF Gallery Launches Online Fine Art Photography Collective

themfgallery

The MF Gallery announces the launch of its exclusive online photography collective showcasing modern and contemporary fine art photography.

- Meredith Fleischer, Founder and DirectorROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The MF Gallery collective offers a unique collection of iconic celebrity portraits, vibrant street photography, and dynamic punk rock imagery-all available through a seamless digital experience. The MF Gallery provides collectors and enthusiasts with unprecedented access to archival prints, limited edition works, artist insights, and exclusive releases. Whether collectors are captivated by the nostalgia of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, drawn to the rebellious energy of Days of Punk, or moved by the raw intensity of candid street photography, The MF Gallery offers a diverse selection that elevates any art collection.“There's no barrier of entry when stepping into the world of the online gallery-you can experience art at your own pace, on your own time, in the comfort of your own space,” says Meredith Fleischer, Founder and Director.The MF Gallery goes beyond just being a marketplace; it's a celebration of photographic storytelling. Through this platform, visitors can discover, collect, and connect with both iconic and emerging artists, shaping today's visual culture in profound ways.What began as a blog has now evolved into a dedicated online gallery and fine art photography print shop. The MF Gallery's mission is to support both established and emerging photographers by offering a platform to display their work. In addition, the gallery is committed to giving back: 10% of proceeds from Days of Punk print sales will be donated to MusiCares to support musicians in need, and 10% from Street Dogs print sales will go to ASPCA to help animal welfare.

