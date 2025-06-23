Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish, Somali Ministers Hold Meeting in Ankara

2025-06-23 09:56:11
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Somali Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur convened on Monday in the capital city of Ankara, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on X.

Officials did not disclose any additional details regarding the discussion or outcomes of the meeting.

