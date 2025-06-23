Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief: U.S. Strikes on Iran Risk “Rathole of Retaliation"

2025-06-23 09:40:21
(MENAFN) On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning about the danger of "a rathole of retaliation" following recent U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Addressing an urgent session of the UN Security Council, Guterres highlighted that the U.S. airstrikes represent a dangerous escalation in an already fragile region.

He emphasized, "From the outset of the (Israeli-Iranian) crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East. The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction. And yet, we now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation."

Guterres stressed that to prevent the conflict from worsening, diplomacy must take precedence, the protection of civilians is essential, and safe navigation in maritime zones must be ensured.

He appealed, "We must act -- immediately and decisively -- to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear program."

Calling for a trustworthy, all-encompassing, and verifiable resolution, he insisted this must include inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear monitoring body.

The Secretary-General underscored the importance of the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a vital pillar for global peace and security, reminding that Iran must fully comply with its provisions.

Furthermore, he urged all UN members to honor their responsibilities under the UN Charter and adhere strictly to international humanitarian law.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any and all efforts toward a peaceful resolution. But peace cannot be imposed, it must be chosen," Guterres declared.

He laid out a clear crossroads: "We face a stark choice. One path leads to wider war, deeper human suffering, and serious damage to the international order. The other leads to de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue. We know which path is right."

Finally, he called on the Security Council and every UN member state to approach the crisis with prudence, self-control, and urgency to secure peace.

