Chinese firms pursue business opportunities with international partners
(MENAFN) Chinese companies eagerly explored business prospects with international partners at the Big 5 Construct South Africa, a leading construction industry event held in Johannesburg from Wednesday through Friday.
Kirsha Krishna, brand manager of FAW Trucks Southern Africa, highlighted the strong interest from visitors in the full lineup of FAW’s commercial vehicles, ranging from light trucks to heavy-duty models, showcased at their booth.
“We hope the sales team can leverage the important connections they established with procurement officers and key decision-makers during the event,” Krishna said.
Francois Malan, head of sales at Enviro Automotive, reported that their variety of electric vehicles attracted considerable attention at the exhibition. Their display included an electric pickup truck, trucks, and other models.
“We are introducing fully electric vehicles to the South African market, demonstrating that electric vehicles have proven to be affordable elsewhere. The future is now — people talk about electric vehicles, and we are showing them today,” Malan explained.
