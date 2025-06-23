Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian FM raises alarm over deepfake-driven “informational barbarism”

2025-06-23 09:11:41
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has warned that the growing accessibility of deepfake technology is driving the world toward what she called “informational barbarism.” She urged news organizations to boost their efforts and investments in fact-checking and video verification processes.

Zakharova highlighted deepfakes as a significant global issue during a workshop at the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which Russia hosted recently. She explained that malicious actors exploit every chance to spread “poison pills of lies” and increasingly rely on generative media content to manipulate narratives.

“Just a couple of years ago deepfake was a novelty that could only confuse people, but now the quality and quantity of deepfake videos raises the question whether humanity is equipped to deal with such attacks,” Zakharova said. “I don’t have a definitive answer.”

The Foreign Ministry actively works to debunk falsified videos involving its personnel, including Minister Sergey Lavrov and Zakharova herself. However, as the volume of fabricated content grows, so does the time and resources needed to combat it. She pointed out the complexity of the problem, noting that scammers’ use of deepfakes adds another layer, and stressed the need for a “systemic and comprehensive” international approach.

“It is self-evident that news agencies and leading media outlets need entire sections dedicated to fact-checking that are trained to detect technological tricks, which are used to present non-credible information as credible,” Zakharova said.

She emphasized that news agencies naturally play a crucial role in combating manipulated imagery since they process the largest volumes of raw media content within the broader information ecosystem.

