Embarrassed? Why This Feeling Might Actually Be Good For You

MENAFN - The Conversation) Picture this: it's your first day at a new job. You're about to introduce yourself to a large group of people you'll be working with – and promptly fall flat on your face. Not exactly the entrance you had in mind.

We've all cringed at moments like these - whether they happen to us or to others. That instant, full-body wince, and the shared, silent relief that it didn't happen to you.

Embarrassment is a universal, visceral and oddly contagious emotion. It's what psychologists call a self-conscious emotion. This means it hinges on our awareness of ourselves through others' eyes .

Unlike shame or guilt, embarrassment isn't usually moral - it's about looking awkward or inept. Context matters too. We feel more embarrassed in front of people whose opinions we value or who hold power.

Yet while embarrassment may feel uncomfortable, it actually has surprising social and psychological benefits.

Empathy and social connection

Evolutionary psychologists believe embarrassment developed as a social corrective – a way to acknowledge mistakes, signal remorse and reduce conflict within groups. This instinct probably helped our ancestors stay in the group, which was critical for survival. People who showed embarrassment were seen as more trustworthy and cooperative.

In this way, embarrassment can invite empathy and forgiveness , strengthening relationships. It signals that we care what others think, promoting approachability and emotional closeness. So, while it's uncomfortable in the moment, embarrassment probably evolved to keep communities cohesive .

Embarrassment is also contagious. Most of us have cringed on someone else's behalf. This shows how deeply tuned our social brains are. We empathise with others' awkwardness, often rushing to reassure them. This empathy helps preserve harmony and can also help us build connection with others .

Trust and virtue

Visible signs of embarrassment – such as blushing or stumbling over words – are often seen as signs of honesty and generosity. One study found that people who show embarrassment are judged to be more trustworthy and sociable.

Blushing may have evolved on purpose to be a visible, honest signal of humility that others instinctively trust. Experiments even show we're more likely to forgive someone who looks embarrassed than someone who acts indifferent.

Learning social norms

Forgetting you're not on mute in a Zoom meeting, sending a message to the wrong group chat or realising your shirt's inside out after an important meeting. These moments may be minor, but our brains still process them as social threats – albeit small ones.

In this way, embarrassment helps us adhere to social norms and expectations – many of which are unwritten and only discovered once we've flubbed them by mistake. Embarrassment acts as an internal guide, helping us remember social missteps and encouraging us to conform to shared expectations – not out of shame, but because it feels right. It also nudges us whenever we stray near the edges of what's socially comfortable, helping us course-correct swiftly.

The way we react to an embarrassing situation is also important in helping us learn from our experiences. Many of us laugh nervously when embarrassed. This effectively reframes the incident from threatening to harmlessly amusing in our minds.

Humility and authenticity

Embarrassment keeps egos in check, signals emotional intelligence and makes us more relatable . In a curated world, an awkward moment can humanise us and build credibility.

However, while moderate embarrassment is healthy and constructive, excessive fear of it can become harmful – crossing into social anxiety .

Your brain on embarrassment

Embarrassment isn't generated by a single“embarrassment centre” in the brain. Rather, it's generated by a network of different brain regions working together.

The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is a region in the front of the brain that's active during self-reflection and when thinking about how others perceive us. It's also involved in storing social memories – which is why an embarrassing memory, even from years ago, can still make you cringe when it pops into your head.

The anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) is the reason you blush, your heart pounds and you feel sweaty when you're deeply embarrassed. The ACC activates your“fight or flight” reaction. When the ACC fires up, it also helps us adjust our behaviour – aiding in impulse control and helping us learn from the mistake so we don't do it again.

The amygdala is the brain's emotional alarm bell . When we get embarrassed, the amygdala registers the emotional intensity of the situation – especially the fear of being seen negatively.

People with social anxiety show an imbalance between the mPFC and amygdala. Their mPFC is underactive (so they're less able to rationalise others' perspectives), while their amygdala is overactive (causing excessive fear signals). This combination makes it hard for them to accurately gauge social situations, often interpreting them as more threatening and embarrassing than they really are.

Finally, the insula, a region located deep in the brain, helps us tune into our emotions and bodily states. This creates that gut-level discomfort we feel during embarrassing moments. All these regions work in concert during an embarrassing moment.

Embarrassment is uncomfortable, yes – but it's also a reminder that we care about others and want to belong. It's part of what makes us human. So the next time you experience an embarrassing moment, try to laugh it off and remember that the moment is helping us to learn and connect.