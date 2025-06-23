403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flo’ida’s Blueprint Cookies celebrates the opening of its first international store in Dubai
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Blueprint Cookies, the fan-favourite cookie brand born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has officially gone global with the grand opening of its very first international location at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
Famed for its ultra-thick, gooey cookies baked fresh daily and packed with playful, nostalgic flavours, Blueprint Cookies has fast become a dessert icon across Florida and Pennsylvania. With accolades including Best Dessert in Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Magazine and Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida by Tasting Table, Blueprint is now ready to share its crave-worthy creations with the Middle East that are baked fresh daily, and never pre-packaged or mass-produced.
“From the start, our mission has been simple: to bake cookies that make people feel emotio—s—nostalgia, joy, and surpr”se,” said Adam August, Founder of Blueprint Cookies.
“Dubai felt like the perfect city to take that next ’tep. It’s vibrant, global, and full of people who appreciate great food and new exper’ences. We’re incredibly grateful to have such an amazing local partner in Bridgeport Investments, helping us bring our vision t” life here,” he added.
Located on Level 1 next to Jones the Grocer at Mall of the Emirates, the new Dubai store offers a rotating menu of imaginative, flavour-packed cookies with new options introduced monthly.
Dubai cookie lovers can look forward to signature flavours like Salted Cara’el Pretzel, S’mores Pop Tart, Churro’Doodle, and Mom’s Apple Pie, along with festive seasonal drops for holidays and special occasions like Pumpkin Spice Latte, Rudolph Reindeer, Thanksgiving Sticky Bun, and Valentine's Sugar Sprinkles, plus more.
Presenting a dynamic rotating menu, each month Blueprint Cookies introduces new flavours to keep things exciting and flavourful. Only one cookie remain– a constant – the ultimate crowd favourite, Chocolate Chip.
Exclusive to Dubai, the store will feature locally inspired creations including–Honey Rose Baklava – a rose-scented cookie filled with honey and pistachio, topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, and crushed pistachios, in addition–to Dubai Chocolate – a rich chocolate cookie filled with pistachio crunch and topped with chocolate ganache.
This month’s flavour line-up also includes options like Sugar Sprinkles, Red Velvet Nutella, Golden Oreo Cheesecake, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Chip & Ms.
Looking at upcoming flavours, Blueprint will launch an all-new line-up in July, including the Tiramisu Cookie – a mocha sugar cookie rolled in lady finger crumbs topped with ribbons of mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder, as well as the Banana Split – – half chocolate chip cookies and half banana milk chocolate chip cookie, decorated with a whipped
topping rosette, chocolate and strawberry jam drizzle and finished with a cherry on top, and not forgetting the Cookies & Cream Cupc–ke – sugar cookie swirled with Oreo cookies and topped with an Oreo buttercream swirl, plus more.
There will also be an exc‘ting ‘Christmas’in July’ line-up for one weekend only from Thursday 24th July to Sunday 27th July, featuring cookies like Santa's Milk & Cookies, ’rs. Claus’s Red Velvet Cheesecake, Hot Cocoa, and the Gingerbread Cupcake.
Famed for its ultra-thick, gooey cookies baked fresh daily and packed with playful, nostalgic flavours, Blueprint Cookies has fast become a dessert icon across Florida and Pennsylvania. With accolades including Best Dessert in Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Magazine and Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida by Tasting Table, Blueprint is now ready to share its crave-worthy creations with the Middle East that are baked fresh daily, and never pre-packaged or mass-produced.
“From the start, our mission has been simple: to bake cookies that make people feel emotio—s—nostalgia, joy, and surpr”se,” said Adam August, Founder of Blueprint Cookies.
“Dubai felt like the perfect city to take that next ’tep. It’s vibrant, global, and full of people who appreciate great food and new exper’ences. We’re incredibly grateful to have such an amazing local partner in Bridgeport Investments, helping us bring our vision t” life here,” he added.
Located on Level 1 next to Jones the Grocer at Mall of the Emirates, the new Dubai store offers a rotating menu of imaginative, flavour-packed cookies with new options introduced monthly.
Dubai cookie lovers can look forward to signature flavours like Salted Cara’el Pretzel, S’mores Pop Tart, Churro’Doodle, and Mom’s Apple Pie, along with festive seasonal drops for holidays and special occasions like Pumpkin Spice Latte, Rudolph Reindeer, Thanksgiving Sticky Bun, and Valentine's Sugar Sprinkles, plus more.
Presenting a dynamic rotating menu, each month Blueprint Cookies introduces new flavours to keep things exciting and flavourful. Only one cookie remain– a constant – the ultimate crowd favourite, Chocolate Chip.
Exclusive to Dubai, the store will feature locally inspired creations including–Honey Rose Baklava – a rose-scented cookie filled with honey and pistachio, topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, and crushed pistachios, in addition–to Dubai Chocolate – a rich chocolate cookie filled with pistachio crunch and topped with chocolate ganache.
This month’s flavour line-up also includes options like Sugar Sprinkles, Red Velvet Nutella, Golden Oreo Cheesecake, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Chip & Ms.
Looking at upcoming flavours, Blueprint will launch an all-new line-up in July, including the Tiramisu Cookie – a mocha sugar cookie rolled in lady finger crumbs topped with ribbons of mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder, as well as the Banana Split – – half chocolate chip cookies and half banana milk chocolate chip cookie, decorated with a whipped
topping rosette, chocolate and strawberry jam drizzle and finished with a cherry on top, and not forgetting the Cookies & Cream Cupc–ke – sugar cookie swirled with Oreo cookies and topped with an Oreo buttercream swirl, plus more.
There will also be an exc‘ting ‘Christmas’in July’ line-up for one weekend only from Thursday 24th July to Sunday 27th July, featuring cookies like Santa's Milk & Cookies, ’rs. Claus’s Red Velvet Cheesecake, Hot Cocoa, and the Gingerbread Cupcake.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment