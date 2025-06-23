Vaya Joins Fundbox To Accelerate Embedded Capital For SMB Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the leading provider of embedded capital infrastructure for small businesses, has joined forces with the founding team of Vaya Technologies Inc. As part of the move, Vaya's co-founders, Ankit Singh and Soham Sen, will take on leadership roles in product and engineering at Fundbox to deliver for their growing suite of partners and to accelerate their development of new credit products.

Founded in 2021, Vaya has built an end-to-end embedded lending platform, enabling more than a dozen vertical SaaS companies across the US to launch white-label capital programs for their small business customers. The startup has also developed innovative technology that uses credit as an incentive to drive product adoption.

“We are looking forward to having the Vaya team onboard. Their expertise in credit infrastructure across geographies, embedded fintech solutions, and vertical SaaS platforms will help Fundbox expand our offerings and better serve our partners globally,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO, Fundbox.

“Fundbox pioneered embedded credit, and we're eager to build on the strong foundation the team has established over the years,” said Ankit Singh, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Vaya.

“We're excited to join Fundbox to scale the embedded lending vision we have built at Vaya and continue empowering the small businesses and vertical SaaS platforms that have always been at the heart of our mission," said Soham Sen, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Vaya.

