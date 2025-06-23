Sunmarke School Empowers Student Voice & Vision Through Its Signature Events - Think & Thrive Summit & Tedxsunmarke 2025

TEDxSunmarke & Think & Thrive Summit

Sunmarke School showcases student voice with June's Think & Thrive Summit and TEDxSunmarke 2025-key highlights of its real-world Signature Programmes.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunmarke School , one of Dubai's leading British curriculum institutions known for its innovation and character building ethos, has once again demonstrated the power of student voice through two landmark events held in June, the Think & Thrive Summit and TEDxSunmarke 2025. These extraordinary initiatives are key features of Sunmarke's Signature Programmes, which are designed to give students real-world experiences far beyond the classroom.

Held on 10 June, TEDxSunmarke 2025 delivered a dynamic showcase of student-led thought leadership under the theme 'Beyond the Surface'. Twelve articulate student speakers and one distinguished guest took to the TEDx stage, exploring themes ranging from personal ambition and mental health to climate action and hidden narratives of success. The talks resonated with raw authenticity and critical insight, reflecting the school's unwavering commitment to developing not just scholars, but confident changemakers prepared for the complexities of tomorrow.

The week prior, on 3 June, Sunmarke hosted the Think & Thrive Summit, a dynamic event that brought industry leaders into direct conversation with students. More than a speaking event, Think & Thrive is a student-moderated conversation space where curiosity, aspiration, and mentorship converge. This year's line-up featured renowned personalities including Rasna Al Khamis, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates Nature–WWF, who shared her experience leading sustainability campaigns across the region; Lachlan Kitchen, seasoned radio host and Deputy Programme Director at Talk 100.3 FM, who offered insights into the evolving world of media and live broadcasting; Maitha Alawadi, an award-winning Emirati scriptwriter and director who spoke on regional narratives and cultural storytelling; and Malika Singh, a celebrated Bollywood film producer, who discussed content creation at scale and the global influence of cinema. Their stories of triumph, creativity, and resilience served as a powerful career compass for Sunmarke's ambitious secondary students.

These events are part of Sunmarke's acclaimed Signature Programmes, a suite of transformative initiatives encompassing STEAM & Design Thinking, AI Learning, Environmental Sustainability, Careers Development, Performing Arts and more. These programmes spark curiosity, build leadership, and develop the self-awareness students need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

“TEDxSunmarke & Think & Thrive Summit was a powerful reminder of what our students can achieve when given the stage, they inspired, challenged, and led with conviction. At Sunmarke, we see oracy as a cornerstone of confidence and leadership. Through Signature Programmes like TEDx and Think & Thrive, we're not just preparing students for exams, but empowering them to find their voice and shape the future - Nicholas Rickford, Principal, Sunmarke School”

Part of Fortes Education , Sunmarke School is rated“Outstanding” by the British Schools Overseas Inspection Authority and“Very Good” by the KHDA. It offers a breadth of post-16 pathways including A-Levels, the IB Diploma Programme, and BTEC qualifications. With over 260 after-school and extracurricular activities, top global university placements, and a purpose-built campus boasting state-of-the-art STEAM labs, media studios, and Olympic-standard facilities, Sunmarke remains at the forefront of educational excellence in the UAE.

Sunmarke is ranked 68th globally among IB schools and 3rd in the UAE, a testament to its academic distinction and student outcomes.

To learn more about Sunmarke School and its Signature Programmes, visit .

