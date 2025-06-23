Bengaluru Man Claiming To Be JDS Leader Booked For Obstructing Police After Helmet Violation

Bengaluru: A man claiming to be Naveen, the JDS president of the Yeshwanthpur constituency, has been booked after refusing to wear a helmet and pay a traffic fine. He allegedly obstructed police officers during their duty, prompting the registration of an FIR.

Naveen stopped during routine police check

Traffic police were conducting routine checks when Naveen arrived on a white TVS Apache motorcycle without a helmet. Upon being stopped, he reportedly became agitated and refused to wear a helmet or pay the mandated fine.

Claimed political position, refused to comply

Naveen claimed to be the JDS president of the Yeshwanthpur Assembly Constituency. He allegedly used this position to challenge the officers' authority and resisted the fine, creating a scene on the road.

The #Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against Naveen under BNS Sec 132 for allegedly obstructing #TrafficPolice officers from performing their duty after they stopped him for not wearing a helmet claimed to be the #JDS President of Yeshwantpur Assembly Constituency twitter/WF0CyL6N9y

Demanded proof of helmet rule enforcement

The man questioned the police's authority, demanded proof of the helmet rule, and claimed he had already spoken to a senior officer. Despite repeated explanations by the traffic police, he remained confrontational.

Eventually, he accepted a notice and said he would handle the issue in court.

FIR registered under Section 132

While he was fined for not wearing a helmet, an FIR was also registered under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public servants from performing their duties and causing a disturbance.