Bengaluru Man Claiming To Be JDS Leader Booked For Obstructing Police After Helmet Violation
Bengaluru: A man claiming to be Naveen, the JDS president of the Yeshwanthpur constituency, has been booked after refusing to wear a helmet and pay a traffic fine. He allegedly obstructed police officers during their duty, prompting the registration of an FIR.
Naveen stopped during routine police check
Traffic police were conducting routine checks when Naveen arrived on a white TVS Apache motorcycle without a helmet. Upon being stopped, he reportedly became agitated and refused to wear a helmet or pay the mandated fine.
Claimed political position, refused to comply
Naveen claimed to be the JDS president of the Yeshwanthpur Assembly Constituency. He allegedly used this position to challenge the officers' authority and resisted the fine, creating a scene on the road.
Demanded proof of helmet rule enforcement
The man questioned the police's authority, demanded proof of the helmet rule, and claimed he had already spoken to a senior officer. Despite repeated explanations by the traffic police, he remained confrontational.
Eventually, he accepted a notice and said he would handle the issue in court.
FIR registered under Section 132
While he was fined for not wearing a helmet, an FIR was also registered under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public servants from performing their duties and causing a disturbance.
