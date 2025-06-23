Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea Denounces U.S. Airstrikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities

North Korea Denounces U.S. Airstrikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities


2025-06-23 04:54:35
(MENAFN) North Korea sharply criticized the recent US airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, condemning them as a severe breach of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial rights, according to media on Monday.

Media, citing the North Korean Foreign Ministry, blamed the United States and Israel for the escalating Middle East conflict, attributing the crisis to Tel Aviv’s relentless military campaigns and territorial ambitions, which the West has allegedly supported.

A spokesperson from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry declared, “The Democratic People's Republic of Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the US, which severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs as the basic principle and norms of other international laws and violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state.”

The statement further described the current turmoil in the Middle East as a direct consequence of Israel’s reckless pursuit of unilateral gains through ongoing warfare and territorial expansion, enabled by a Western-style order that permits and promotes such actions.

It accused Israel and the US of worsening the regional tensions and inflicting serious damage on the global security framework by employing military force under the guise of “peacekeeping” and “threat removal,” heightening worldwide alarm.

The statement called on the international community to collectively condemn and reject the provocative measures taken by Washington and Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American forces had launched airstrikes against Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

These attacks mark the latest escalation in a US-supported Israeli campaign against Iran that began on June 13, which has led Tehran to retaliate with strikes against Israel.

MENAFN23062025000045017169ID1109708846

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search