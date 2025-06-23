403
North Korea Denounces U.S. Airstrikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities
(MENAFN) North Korea sharply criticized the recent US airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, condemning them as a severe breach of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial rights, according to media on Monday.
Media, citing the North Korean Foreign Ministry, blamed the United States and Israel for the escalating Middle East conflict, attributing the crisis to Tel Aviv’s relentless military campaigns and territorial ambitions, which the West has allegedly supported.
A spokesperson from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry declared, “The Democratic People's Republic of Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the US, which severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs as the basic principle and norms of other international laws and violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state.”
The statement further described the current turmoil in the Middle East as a direct consequence of Israel’s reckless pursuit of unilateral gains through ongoing warfare and territorial expansion, enabled by a Western-style order that permits and promotes such actions.
It accused Israel and the US of worsening the regional tensions and inflicting serious damage on the global security framework by employing military force under the guise of “peacekeeping” and “threat removal,” heightening worldwide alarm.
The statement called on the international community to collectively condemn and reject the provocative measures taken by Washington and Tel Aviv.
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American forces had launched airstrikes against Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.
These attacks mark the latest escalation in a US-supported Israeli campaign against Iran that began on June 13, which has led Tehran to retaliate with strikes against Israel.
