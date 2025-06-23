403
IAEA verifies no increase in off-site radiation following US attacks
(MENAFN) According to reports, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that there has been no detected rise in off-site radiation levels following recent attacks on multiple nuclear locations in Iran, including the Fordo facility. The agency noted that further evaluations will be released once additional details become available. “IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the agency said on X.
Tensions in the region have sharply escalated after the President of the United States announced on Sunday that U.S. military forces had conducted “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. This development has sparked widespread concern over the possibility of a larger regional war.
The conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched aerial strikes targeting several Iranian locations, including both military installations and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Iran carried out retaliatory missile attacks.
Since the exchange began, Israeli officials have reported at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries as a result of Iranian strikes. Meanwhile, the Iranian Health Ministry has stated that the Israeli offensive has resulted in 430 deaths and more than 3,500 people wounded within Iran.
