Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moroccan Masses Unite to Amplify Support for Palestinian Cause

Moroccan Masses Unite to Amplify Support for Palestinian Cause


2025-06-23 02:09:31
(MENAFN) Thousands of Moroccans flooded the streets of downtown Rabat on Sunday, demonstrating their steadfast backing for Palestine as tensions across the region intensify.

Clad in Palestinian keffiyehs and brandishing both Moroccan and Palestinian flags, the crowd gathered close to the parliament building. They voiced strong anti-Israel chants and urged Moroccan officials to completely end political relations with Israel.

This large-scale protest was spearheaded by the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, working alongside several local human rights groups.

Abdelhafidh Sraiti, who coordinates the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, emphasized, "This march reaffirms the Moroccan people's unwavering support for Palestine."

Additionally, some participants criticized Israel and the United States over recent military strikes targeting Iran, condemning the U.S. role as an act of "imperialism."

Morocco officially established diplomatic ties with Israel after signing a normalization deal on December 22, 2020.

MENAFN23062025000045017169ID1109708161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search