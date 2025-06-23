403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moroccan Masses Unite to Amplify Support for Palestinian Cause
(MENAFN) Thousands of Moroccans flooded the streets of downtown Rabat on Sunday, demonstrating their steadfast backing for Palestine as tensions across the region intensify.
Clad in Palestinian keffiyehs and brandishing both Moroccan and Palestinian flags, the crowd gathered close to the parliament building. They voiced strong anti-Israel chants and urged Moroccan officials to completely end political relations with Israel.
This large-scale protest was spearheaded by the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, working alongside several local human rights groups.
Abdelhafidh Sraiti, who coordinates the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, emphasized, "This march reaffirms the Moroccan people's unwavering support for Palestine."
Additionally, some participants criticized Israel and the United States over recent military strikes targeting Iran, condemning the U.S. role as an act of "imperialism."
Morocco officially established diplomatic ties with Israel after signing a normalization deal on December 22, 2020.
Clad in Palestinian keffiyehs and brandishing both Moroccan and Palestinian flags, the crowd gathered close to the parliament building. They voiced strong anti-Israel chants and urged Moroccan officials to completely end political relations with Israel.
This large-scale protest was spearheaded by the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, working alongside several local human rights groups.
Abdelhafidh Sraiti, who coordinates the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine, emphasized, "This march reaffirms the Moroccan people's unwavering support for Palestine."
Additionally, some participants criticized Israel and the United States over recent military strikes targeting Iran, condemning the U.S. role as an act of "imperialism."
Morocco officially established diplomatic ties with Israel after signing a normalization deal on December 22, 2020.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment