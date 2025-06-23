403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) --
1972 -- The Kuwaiti dinar has been unpegged from the Pound Sterling.
1987 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree into law regulating aviation.
1990 -- The Aerated Concrete Industries Company (ACICO) was established.
1997 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Decree endorsing the UN convention for combating desertification.
2000 -- The US Congress unanimously endorsed a resolution to release more than 600 prisoners held in Iraq.
2008 -- Runner Mohammad Al-Azmi won the gold medal in the 800-m competition in the international Casablanca tournament.
2010 -- Kuwait signed with the US a memo on securing nuclear materials.
2011 -- The National Assembly voted for non-cooperation with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah.
2018 -- The Ministry of Health announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has accredited the children polio laboratory at the viruses' ward of the MoH as the laboratory for examining cases in the Middle East. (end)
