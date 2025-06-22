Emirates, Etihad, Other UAE Airlines Extend Flight Suspension After US Strikes Iran

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

UAE airlines on Sunday announced an extension of flight suspensions to several regional destinations due to widespread airspace closures, following the United States' decision to join Israel in strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Aviation experts warn that US involvement could escalate regional tensions, potentially leading to further disruption of air travel to destinations such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Jordan, and others. In response, the UAE and other Gulf nations have voiced concern , urging restraint and de-escalation.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv until July 15 due to the ongoing military conflict.

“Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi on their way to cancelled destinations will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. Affected passengers are being offered alternative travel arrangements,” said Etihad, the UAE's national airline.

“This remains a highly dynamic situation. Additional changes or disruptions - including sudden airspace closures - may occur at short notice. Etihad is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities and is taking all necessary precautions,” the airline added.

Separately, Etihad flight EY652 from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical issue.

Flydubai also announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Israel, and St. Petersburg until June 30, 2025.

“Passengers connecting through Dubai to any of the affected destinations will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin until further notice,” the airline said. It advised affected passengers to check rebooking options on its website and monitor their flight status regularly.

“Please note that some flights may also face delays or rerouting,” it added.

Emirates, Dubai's flagship carrier, has temporarily suspended all flights to Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra) until June 30, 2025.

Sharjah-based budget carrier Air Arabia has also halted flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan through the end of the month. Additionally, flights to Jordan are suspended until June 25, 2025, due to the ongoing regional tensions and airspace restrictions.

“Several other flights are being delayed or rerouted as a result. Passengers transiting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi to any of the affected destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” the airline said.