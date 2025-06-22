Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JUST, Malaysia's USM Sign Academic Cooperation Agreement


2025-06-22 08:05:52
Ramtha, June 22 (Petra) – Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) on Sunday signed a joint scientific research cooperation agreement with University of Science Malaysia (USM) on Sunday.
The move aims to launch joint research partnerships and open new horizons for "advanced and distinguished" scientific cooperation.
According to a JUST statement, the agreement seeks to enhance knowledge transfer and develop mutual research projects in various scientific fields.
The statement added that this effort would contribute to support innovation and research production and expand horizons of academic cooperation.
During the signing ceremony, JUST Deputy President, Muna Abu Dalo, said the agreement is "strategic" to strengthen the Jordanian university's position on the global scientific research map.
Abu Dalo noted the cooperation contributes to building "qualitative" research partnerships and providing a "stimulating" environment for creativity and innovation, especially in the technology and applied sciences areas.

