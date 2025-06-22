Iran Fires Kheibar Shekan Ballistic Missile At Israel For The First Time

Iran launched a new wave of missile strikes against Israel in response to surprise U.S. air raids on its nuclear facilities. The attacks included the first known use of Iran's Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles.

The Iranian strikes followed U.S. bombings on Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which caused heavy destruction and casualties. According to Reuters reports, the retaliatory missiles inflicted significant damage across several Israeli cities.

Al Arabiya stated that at least 10 Iranian missiles struck targets in central and northern Israel, including the city of Haifa. The Kheibar Shekan, a high-precision ballistic missile, successfully hit its intended targets despite some interceptions by Israeli defense systems.

The U.S. raids were carried out with B-2 Spirit bombers using bunker-busting GBU-57 munitions, which, according to President Donald Trump, had“crippled Iran's nuclear program.” However, Tehran denied these claims, insisting its nuclear sites remained intact.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the American strikes as a“flagrant violation of international law,” calling for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. Iran asserted its right to self-defense under the UN Charter and warned of further consequences if the aggression continued.

As sirens rang across Israel, the country's army reported intercepting several incoming missiles, though some managed to strike urban areas and cause injuries. The attack left civilians shaken and heightened fears of a rapidly spiraling regional conflict.

International observers, including the United Nations and the European Union, have urged both sides to exercise restraint. The International Crisis Group warned that continued strikes could push the Middle East into a wider, devastating war.

With tensions at their highest in years, diplomatic solutions must be prioritized. Analysts emphasize that only sustained international dialogue and multilateral cooperation can prevent further loss of life and greater instability across the region.

