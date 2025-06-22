Iranian Foreign Minister Says US Attack 'Unforgivable', No Room For Diplomacy 'Right Now'
Doha, Qatar: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is speaking in Istanbul where he's attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
The Iranian foreign minister has condemned the US's“brutal military aggression” against what he described as Iran's peaceful nuclear programme.
“It is an outrageous, grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the charter of the United Nations and international law,” Abbas Araghchi said during his speech in Istanbul at the OIC summit.
The Iranian foreign minister says the“warmongering and lawless” US administration will be“solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and for reaching implement implications of its act of aggression”.Read Also
“The US military attack on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state carried out in collusion with the genocidal [Israeli] regime, has once again revealed the extent of the United States hostility towards the peaceseeking people of Iran,” he added.
Asked whether there is still room for diplomacy after the US attack, Araghchi said“not right now”.
“The door for diplomacy should always stay open, but this is not the case right now,” he said.“My country has been under attack, under aggression, and we have to respond based on our legitimate right to self defence.”
The US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, he said,“is an unforgivable violation of international law”.
