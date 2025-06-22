403
Zelenskyy Claims Russia Sent Own Troops’ Bodies in Swap Deal
(MENAFN) In a striking revelation on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that among the remains repatriated from Russia in a recent body exchange, 20 were actually Russian soldiers, and one was identified as a foreign fighter.
Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy accused Russia of deception in the process. “This lie is documented; some of the bodies even had Russian passports,” he said, claiming that Moscow had falsely asserted the return of only deceased Ukrainian troops.
The Ukrainian president did not detail where or when the swap took place, but noted that the misidentification was uncovered during “routine identification procedures.”
Alongside the announcement, Zelenskyy also introduced a new program called “Build with Ukraine,” aimed at strengthening international defense partnerships. He explained that, beginning this summer, Ukraine will begin formalizing agreements to share its military technology abroad and establish collaborative manufacturing hubs with allied nations.
“These weapons will be made for both them and us. We’re talking drones, missiles, and potentially artillery,” he said, describing the plan as a significant step in bolstering both Ukraine’s and its allies’ defenses.
He also emphasized the magnitude of domestic military funding. “This year alone, $43 billion has been allocated to support Ukraine’s defense industry,” Zelenskyy noted.
Pushing for greater international backing, the Ukrainian leader called on partner nations to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP toward Ukraine’s defense in the coming year. “Supporting Ukraine’s defense means supporting Europe’s security,” he said, urging collective responsibility among Western allies.
The body exchange referenced by Zelenskyy occurred on June 19, following an agreement reached on June 2 in Istanbul. Under the terms of the deal, Ukraine received the remains of 6,057 of its soldiers, while Russia claimed 78 bodies.
