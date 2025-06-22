Shelling Damages Water Supply Facility In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the shelling of Kherson , a facility that supplies water to the city has been damaged. During the repair work, there may be interruptions or reduced water pressure in parts of the Dnipro, Korabelny, and Central districts. Water may be supplied according to a schedule - I will report on this separately," Shanko wrote.

He assured that all necessary services are working on site and are doing everything possible to restore the water supply as soon as possible.

As reported, the Russians shelled the Central district of Kherson at night (from June 20 to 21, 2025), damaging apartment buildings and injuring an elderly woman.