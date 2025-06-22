Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shelling Damages Water Supply Facility In Kherson

Shelling Damages Water Supply Facility In Kherson


2025-06-22 01:14:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the shelling of Kherson , a facility that supplies water to the city has been damaged. During the repair work, there may be interruptions or reduced water pressure in parts of the Dnipro, Korabelny, and Central districts. Water may be supplied according to a schedule - I will report on this separately," Shanko wrote.

Read also: Invaders shell central Kherson at night, injure woman

He assured that all necessary services are working on site and are doing everything possible to restore the water supply as soon as possible.

As reported, the Russians shelled the Central district of Kherson at night (from June 20 to 21, 2025), damaging apartment buildings and injuring an elderly woman.

MENAFN22062025000193011044ID1109705429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search