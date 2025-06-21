Rajnath Singh Reviews J&K Security, Yatra Preparations

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with top Army commanders at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, with a sharp focus on border management, counter-terror operations, and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The high-level briefing was led by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma. Commanding officers of all frontline units also participated in the detailed review.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, arrived in Udhampur on Friday. On Saturday morning, he led a mass Yoga session with over 2,500 soldiers to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. Following the event, the Defence Minister was given a comprehensive overview of the security dynamics in the Union Territory.

Officials said the briefing covered multiple aspects, including the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), emerging threats from across the border, infiltration attempts, and intensified anti-terror operations in forested and vulnerable zones in the hinterland.

The meeting also focused on the multi-layered security arrangements in place for the 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3. The Army has been tasked with sanitising areas along both the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal, as well as securing the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway used by pilgrims.

The Defence Minister was briefed on area domination patrols, forest combing operations, surveillance along key routes, and coordination with other security and intelligence agencies.

The Army's preparedness and deployment patterns aim to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid rising concerns over terror threats. Singh was also informed about recent successes in counter-terror operations and strategic responses under Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this year following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajnath Singh appreciated the professionalism of the Armed Forces and reiterated the government's full support to their operations in securing the Union Territory and ensuring peaceful conduct of the yatra.

'Op Sindoor Reflects India's Restraint'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that any future terror attack on Indian soil would invite serious consequences. He said Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, is not over yet-and India remains prepared to take any action necessary to eliminate the terror threat.

Singh led a mass Yoga demonstration at the Udhampur-based Northern Command headquarters , performing various asanas and breathing exercises with 2,500 soldiers.

Speaking to troops, Singh said Operation Sindoor was a continuation of India's decisive security strategy, following the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet... Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that terrorism against India will not be tolerated. Our response will go from bad to worse,” Singh said, flanked by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The operation, which took place on the night of May 6–7, involved Indian Armed Forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It came in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

“Pakistan's 'thousand cuts' policy has failed. Any future terror strike on Indian soil will prove disastrous for Pakistan. India is ready to act in any form to fight terrorism,” he warned.

Singh described Operation Sindoor as a“shining example” of restraint, balance, and precision-qualities he said are cultivated through the discipline of Yoga. The Defence Minister, who led a mass yoga demonstration with over 2,500 soldiers at the Northern Command headquarters, said Yoga prepares a soldier both mentally and physically for the battlefield.

“Yoga gives clarity in chaos. It's not just a personal practice but a philosophy and way of life,” he said.“It makes us proactive, not reactive-and that is the strength our Armed Forces displayed in Operation Sindoor.”

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that“Yoga is India's gift to the world,” Singh said Yoga transcends borders, religions, and cultures, and offers a universal solution to the modern world's challenges-such as anxiety, stress, and depression.

This year's Yoga Day theme, 'One Earth, One Health,' reflects India's belief in global welfare, he noted.“Yoga is a practical expression of our vision that the world is one family. Every citizen should be proud that this ancient Indian tradition is now globally accepted.”

He called upon citizens to not treat Yoga as a passing trend but to integrate it into daily life and national culture.“Let us not perform Yoga only at the level of the body, but also at the level of society and thought. Yoga must become a way of life,” Singh concluded.

The International Yoga Day event at Udhampur also saw participation from senior military officials, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.