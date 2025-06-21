403
Egypt FM, UN Envoy Discuss Iran-Israeli War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff on Saturday tackled the current regional situation in the aftermath of the military escalation between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
This came during a phone call between both sides, which came in the context of continued coordination and consultation between Egypt and the US regarding the serious regional developments, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a press release.
During the phone conversation, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined the significance of de-escalation and ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation as well as resumption of nuclear negotiations.
For his part, the US envoy briefed Abdelatty on Washington's vision of the current developments and efforts to give diplomacy an opportunity to contain the crisis. (end)
