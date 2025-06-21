Brazil Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire Mid-Air, Crashes In Santa Catarina 8 Dead, 13 Injured Videos Surface
A hot air balloon crashed in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina on Saturday after catching fire in mid-air. The accident happened in Praia Grande, a popular spot for balloon rides during June festivals.
💔A horrific tragedy in Brazil - a hot air balloon carrying 22 passengers caught fire mid-air and crashed to the groundIn a video posted on social media, the balloon can be seen engulfed in flames in the sky before losing shape and falling least eight people have been... twitter/M79T1HjX2l
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2025
Eight people confirmed dead, 13 survive
Officials confirmed that eight people died in the crash. Thirteen others survived and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The military fire brigade said 21 people were on board, including the pilot.
Videos show balloon in flames
Several videos shared on social media showed the balloon engulfed in flames high in the sky before it lost shape and fell rapidly. Smoke was seen billowing from the balloon as it crashed to the ground.
Holy crap - Hot Air Balloon catches fire & crashes in Brazil. Truly the stuff of nightmares. twitter/FUswymiWWT
- Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 21, 2025
Hot air balloon with 22 people on board catches fire and falls to the ground in Praia Grande of Brazil Catarina Gov. Mello says,“So far, we have confirmed eight de*ths and two survivors were rescued alive.”Rescue workers are still twitter/xwLnGx9DMX
- Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2025
Governor responds to the incident
Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello said on social media that rescue teams were working at the scene.“Our teams continue to provide all necessary support to families and victims. We continue to monitor the situation,” he posted.
Atualização do acidente:21 pessoas a bordo - 8 vítimas fatais, 13 sobreviventes equipes seguem prestando todo apoio necessário às famílias e vítimas acompanhando a situação.
- Jorginho Mello (@jorginhomello) June 21, 2025
Ballooning under safety spotlight after back-to-back accidents
This is the second hot air balloon accident in Brazil in just one week. Last Sunday, another balloon crash in São Paulo state killed a 27-year-old woman and injured 11 people.
Balloon rides are a popular attraction in southern Brazil, especially during June festivals that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John. The two back-to-back accidents have now raised serious questions about safety standards in the ballooning industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment