Big Kid Circus Brings The Spectacular 'Kingdom Of Kong' Tour To Cumbernauld

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A Big Kid Circus representative commented:“We are beyond excited to bring Kingdom of Kong to Cumbernauld. This show is unlike anything we've ever done before, combining spectacular visuals, thrilling performances, and a storyline that captivates audiences young and old. We invite everyone in Cumbernauld to join us for a truly unforgettable circus experience.”"The UK's most thrilling live circus experience, Big Kid Circus, is bringing its breathtaking Kingdom of Kong tour to Cumbernauld for a limited four-day run.

From Wednesday 25th June to Sunday 29th June, audiences will be transported into an awe-inspiring world of acrobatics, fire performances, and high-energy entertainment at Antonine Shopping Centre, Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW.

This unmissable event promises fun for the whole family, with ticket prices starting at just £9.99. Whether you're a lifelong circus fan or experiencing the magic for the first time, the Kingdom of Kong guarantees a thrilling, immersive experience that will leave audiences spellbound.

A Thrilling Circus Spectacle Like No Other

The Kingdom of Kong tour blends traditional circus show magic with modern, high-energy performances, bringing audiences:



Daring Aerialists and Acrobats – Watch in awe as performers defy gravity with breathtaking stunts.

The Mighty Kong – A larger-than-life spectacle bringing the legendary King Kong to the circus ring.

Fire Performers and Daredevil Acts – Heart-stopping feats of skill, bravery, and precision.

Hilarious Clowns and Family Entertainment – Comedy, audience interaction, and fun for all ages. World-Class Artistry and Stunning Visuals – A production that fuses cutting-edge special effects with mesmerising performances.

Limited Tickets Available – Book Now

With only four days in Cumbernauld, tickets are expected to sell fast. The special £9.99 opening ticket offer is available for a limited time, making this an affordable and unforgettable experience for families, friends, and circus lovers alike.

Dates: Wednesday 25th June to Sunday 29th June

Location: Antonine Shopping Centre, Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW Tickets from: £9.99

This extraordinary tour is set to ignite the imagination of audiences of all ages, combining the traditions of the circus with modern, innovative storytelling and breathtaking live performances. If you've never been to a Big Kid Circus event before, this is the perfect opportunity to witness one of the UK's most exciting live shows.

Book now at:

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind circus event-gather your family, bring your friends, and step into the Kingdom of Kong!